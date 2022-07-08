A Frederick County resident has not been Maryland’s governor since 1854 — seven years before the start of the Civil War — when Enoch Louis Lowe left office.
Dating to at least 1915, the earliest year the Maryland State Archives lists a county of residence for each gubernatorial candidate, no Frederick County resident has won a major party nomination for governor.
It’s been 75 years since a candidate from Western Maryland was elected — William Preston Lane Jr. of Hagerstown.
It’s all the more significant, then, that the two candidates seen as most likely to win the Republican nomination to be the state’s 63rd governor — former Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz and state Del. Dan Cox — are Frederick County residents.
Four people who have lived in Frederick County have been Maryland’s governor — including the state’s first two governors, whom the legislature elected.
Thomas Johnson — a delegate to the Continental Congress — was governor from 1777 to 1779. He was born in Calvert County, but held political offices representing Frederick County after his time as governor.
Johnson died in 1819 at his Rose Hill Manor residence in Frederick, according to the Maryland Archives. He was buried in All Saints’ Parish Cemetery in Frederick, and in 1913, he was reinterred in Mount Olivet Cemetery, according to the National Governors Association.
Maryland’s second governor, Thomas Sim Lee, was governor from 1779 to 1782, and again from 1792 to 1794. He was reelected in 1798, but declined to accept the position.
Lee died 17 days before Johnson at his Needwood property in Middletown Valley.
In 1841, both candidates for governor were from Frederick, Marie Anne Erickson wrote for the September 1995 edition of Frederick Magazine.
Francis “Frank” Thomas defeated William Cost Johnson, known as the “Catoctin Sprout,” to become the state’s 26th governor. Thomas served until 1845.
In her 1995 story, Erickson wrote that Thomas was “the most colorful figure” of the four governors from the county. He survived a duel and, at 42, married a woman less than half his age and began an “unpleasant, mostly public domestic scandal,” Erickson wrote.
Thomas died in 1876 after being struck by a locomotive on a railroad track near his Garrett County home. He was buried at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Petersville.
Enoch Louis Lowe, Maryland’s 29th governor, was born in 1820 at the L’Hermitage estate belonging to his maternal grandmother. L’Hermitage was a plantation with 90 enslaved people, the second-largest slave population in Frederick County in the early 19th century, and it later became the site of the Civil War Battle of the Monocacy, according to a 2014 report from the News-Post.
Lowe died in 1892 and was buried in St. John’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Frederick.
John Lee Carroll, the state’s 37th governor, was perhaps the last whose state archives biography mentions ties to Frederick County. He attended Mount St. Mary’s College.
Gen. Louis Victor Baughman tried to be the fifth Frederick County resident to be governor.
In 1904, Baughman announced his candidacy for the 1907 Democratic gubernatorial nomination. But two years later, he died after contracting nephritis from a heavy cold, according to a 1906 report from The (Frederick) News.
“Had [Baughman] lived, and been in good health, he would undoubtedly have been a formidable candidate for the position,” the report read.
The last Frederick County resident to seriously consider a run for governor was Blaine Young, the last president of the defunct Board of County Commissioners.
The Republican said in 2012 that he was considering a run for office in 2014 and began what he called a “stealth campaign,” which included a rented 2006 Winnebago motor coach decked out in campaign logos, according to a 2012 report from the News-Post.
He ended his bid less than a year later and ran instead for Frederick County executive. He lost in the general election to County Executive Jan Gardner, D.
Before 2022, just five gubernatorial tickets since 1986 — the earliest gubernatorial election for which the Maryland State Board of Elections has information available online — included a Frederick County resident.
Most recently, two Frederick County residents — Ken Timmerman and Shelley Aloi — ran on unsuccessful tickets in 2014. Then-candidate Larry Hogan and running mate Boyd Rutherford won the primary and went on to win the office.
Don't hold your breath. Neither are qualified.
If elected, Cox or Schulz would also be the worst Governor in Maryland history.
