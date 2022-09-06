Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Karen Simpson said that as a survivor of domestic violence, she is running for the Maryland House of Delegates to strengthen protections for people victimized by intimate partner violence or sexual harassment.
While campaigning for one of the three open seats in legislative District 3, Simpson said, she knocked on more than 24,000 doors.
At many homes, she said, people a story about themselves or someone they loved who had been abused or mistreated at home, work, school or in their community.
“No one ever really thinks that it worked well,” she said, “as far as the system and protecting people.”
Simpson came in third out of seven candidates in her primary race, with 15.65% of the Democratic vote.
The other four candidates in the general election are Democrats Kris Fair and Del. Ken Kerr, an incumbent, and Republicans Kathy Diener and Justin Wages.
The Maryland general election is on Nov. 8.
Simpson said she would advocate to remove time limits for reporting workplace sexual harassment. Companies should be required to investigate every complaint, she said.
Inappropriate workplace behavior costs companies money and employees, Simpson said.
She would advocate to create a registry for people convicted of intimate partner violence-related offenses, she said.
She would be open to having the registry public, similar to one for people convicted of sex offenses, or to have it available only to businesses selling firearms.
Instead of temporary protective orders, Simpson said, they should be permanent and only lifted when the person no longer needs it.
Pay for teachers at Frederick County Public Schools should be higher, Simpson said. She would lobby for Frederick County to receive more funding to increase teacher salaries.
“I can’t wave a magic wand and [automatically increase teachers’ salaries],” she said. “But once again, by bringing more money back in other ways, it frees up the county’s money in order to pay the teachers better.”
The $792 million budget the Frederick County Council approved in May for this fiscal year included about $365 million for the Frederick County Board of Education — $35 million more than in the last fiscal year's budget.
The investment will largely be used to increase teacher and staff salaries.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is moving forward with a plan to widen parts of interstates 495 and 270. Last month, the Federal Highway Administration approved an environmental impact statement, making the plan eligible for federal funding.
But rather than support widening the interstates, Simpson said, she wants the legislature to create programs that incentivize businesses to let employees work remotely.
She said she would support measures that bolster the state’s public transportation system, especially trains. She did not elaborate on plans to do so, beyond saying it would require state, local and federal collaboration.
“You’re not going to get to the [carbon] emissions you want if you don’t get people off the road,” she said.
Simpson has worked for the state since 1992. Currently the education and training manager for the Maryland State Retirement Agency, Simpson has also been a Child Protective Services worker and was the first manager for the state’s Child Protection Citizens Review Panels.
Simpson said she has experience advocating for legislation and developed relationships in Annapolis.
If elected, she said, she would leverage those relationships and experience to help constituents.
“It’s not really about me,” she said. “I think it’s more about what people need, what’s going to help. I look at myself more as that vehicle.”
