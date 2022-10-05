Six candidates for the Frederick County Council answered questions about numerous topics, including public safety, the county’s budget and education funding, in a virtual forum Wednesday.
The League of Women Voters of Frederick County hosted the forum for candidates running for the council’s two at-large seats, the District 1 seat and the District 2 seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
The League of Women Voters is scheduled to host a virtual forum for County Council District 3, District 4 and District 5 candidates on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Like Wednesday’s forum, the organization will stream the forum on its Facebook page, facebook.com/FrederickCountyLWV, and archive it for people to watch later.
Wednesday’s forum included at-large candidates Brad Young and Renee Knapp, both Democrats, and Republican Tony Chmelik; District 1 candidate Councilman Jerry Donald, D; and both District 2 candidates, Democrat Lisa Jarosinski and Councilman Steve McKay, R.
Councilman Phil Dacey, a Republican running for another term representing the county at large, and John Distel, a Republican running in District 1, did not attend the virtual forum.
The candidates were granted two minutes for opening and closing statements, and they had one minute to respond to questions about various topics.
Some counties in Maryland have police departments that report directly to the county executive and County Council, said moderator Betty Mayfield, a past co-president of the League of Women Voters. The county funds the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office through its operating budget, but the Sheriff’s Office acts independently of the county.
Mayfield asked each candidate whether they’d be in favor of shifting the Sheriff’s Office’s responsibilities and having a police department that reports directly to the county.
“I haven’t paid that much attention to how the police functions because that’s not in my purview. It’s not something I think about as a citizen,” Jarosinski said.
Jarosinski said there are no checks and balances between the county and the Sheriff’s Office and she would be open to the county changing its system of policing.
She wasn’t the only candidate who didn’t have strong opinions about the issue.
“I don’t have a preference at this point,” Knapp said. “I don’t think that there’s a particular need to change at this point.”
Knapp said she would be open to changing the system of policing in the county, but the county’s existing set-up — which includes municipal police departments in Frederick, Brunswick, Thurmont and Mount Airy — “is working well.”
Her at-large opponents were more outspoken in their support of the county’s current system of policing.
“I’m not really certain why this question is actually coming up these days,” Chmelik said.
Young said he, too, would not support shifting the county’s police system. He was the only Democrat who said they would not be open to the idea.
While a few candidates said they would be open to shifting the Sheriff’s Office’s responsibilities and having a police department that reports directly to the county, all said they would be OK with maintaining the relationship the county adopted in 2014 during the shift to a charter form of government.
“I am perfectly happy with the sheriff’s department we have now,” McKay said.
In reference to Jarosinski’s comment that there is not currently a check and balance between the county and the Sheriff’s Office, McKay said that having a sheriff and a county executive who are elected is a check and balance itself.
“They’re both chosen by the voters. They’re both accountable to the voters,” he said.
Donald said he would only be open to shifting the county’s system of policing if the elected sheriff also supported changing it.
“In the eight years I’ve been in office, I’ve always tried to stay in my lane,” Donald said. “I’ve never been a person who tried to be the supervisor of the sheriff or anything like that.”
When Mayfield asked the candidates about their budget priorities, McKay and Chmelik — the two Republicans — said the county must slow the rate of growth of its budget and lower the property tax rate.
The county’s budget for the fiscal year that began in July is 10% larger than last year’s. The budget grew 8% in 2021 and 4% in 2020.
McKay said he wants the budget growth to be in the range of 3% each year.
He also said the county should lower its property tax rate, which would also decrease the county’s property tax revenue.
Rather than cutting funding from part of the budget to account for the lost revenue, McKay said, the county should draw from the more than $200 million in surplus revenue it has accrued in the last four or five years to maintain services with a lower tax rate.
“We can do better, in terms of reducing our taxes and still maintaining our services,” McKay said.
Chmelik echoed this. He also said the council should take a more in-depth look at county department budgets to find ways to trim them.
The Democrats at the forum, though, said that lowering the property tax rate would take away revenue the county has relied on to fund its budget and advance long-term projects, including building new schools for a school system struggling with overcrowding in classrooms.
The candidates also responded to questions about development, broadband internet access, public transportation and mental health resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.