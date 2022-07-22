Supporters of Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox say he will energize GOP voters in the months leading up to the general election. Other Frederick County Republicans, though, feel that Cox may widen divisions within the party and hurt down-ballot candidates.

Maryland election officials have not finished counting mail-in votes, but The Associated Press projected on primary election night Tuesday that Cox, a state delegate representing Frederick and Carroll counties, had won the Republican nomination.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(4) comments

Burgessdr

The wack job insurrectionist is going to be trounced. The fact that he won nomination shows the majority of Republicans are wack job inurrectionists. The end of vfc the Republican party is near

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

‘“That negativity can start with [Cox] and go right down the line,’ Ciliberti said.” Insightful. But who cares what Independents think.

Report Add Reply
eastmoonrabbit

What a moronic statement.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

You can be an Independent without registering as an Independent. Who’s going to know? I never understood why anyone would register as an Independent and lose their Right to vote in the Primary. Granted you can’t vote for both sides but you can still have a say. Registering for a certain Party means little except you’ll get more junk mail from that Party. What am I missing?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription