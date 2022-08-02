The Maryland State Board of Elections has extended three post-primary election deadlines to account for the election being three weeks later than originally planned.

Candidates will have until Aug. 16 to decline their party’s nomination to the Nov. 8 general election, according to a news release the State Board of Elections sent Monday. The previous deadline to file a Certificate of Withdrawal or Declination and decline a nomination was Aug. 2.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription