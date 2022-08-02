The Maryland State Board of Elections has extended three post-primary election deadlines to account for the election being three weeks later than originally planned.
Candidates will have until Aug. 16 to decline their party’s nomination to the Nov. 8 general election, according to a news release the State Board of Elections sent Monday. The previous deadline to file a Certificate of Withdrawal or Declination and decline a nomination was Aug. 2.
State elections officials also voted for Aug. 16 to be the date by when a candidate’s name may be removed from the ballot due to disqualification or death.
The previous deadline to remove a candidate’s name was Aug. 15, and state elections officials voted to align the date with the deadline to decline a nomination, the release states.
Frederick County election officials finished counting mail-in and provisional ballots on Friday and certified the primary election results on Monday.
The State Board of Elections is expected to certify results on Aug. 15, according to a report from The Associated Press on Monday.
A candidate may be disqualified from a race because they have not been a state resident for a long enough period of time.
Candidates for governor or lieutenant governor must have lived in the state for at least five years, according to the State Board of Elections.
To be eligible to run for the state Senate or the House of Delegates, a candidate must have lived in the state for at least one year and been a resident of the district they are seeking to represent for no less than six months.
In Frederick County, candidates for county executive must have been a resident and registered voter in the county for at least two years immediately preceding their election or appointment to office, according to the county’s charter.
Candidates eligible for the Frederick County Council must have been a resident of the council district they are seeking to represent for at least one year prior to their election or appointment, the charter states.
Frederick County Council candidates must have also been a registered voter in the county for at least one year immediately preceding their election or appointment.
The State Board of Elections also pushed from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19 the deadline to fill the vacancy if a candidate declined their party’s nomination, was disqualified or died.
If a Republican candidate were to decline the nomination in Frederick County, the Frederick County Republican Central Committee would be responsible for filling the vacancy.
If a Democratic candidate declined the nomination, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee could fill the vacancy.
State elections officials chose to extend the deadlines because the July 19 primary election was three weeks later than originally planned, the release states.
In March, the Court of Appeals of Maryland ordered the state’s primary election be pushed from June 28 to July 19 because of legal challenges to congressional and legislative redistricting maps that the state legislature passed during the 2022 session.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
