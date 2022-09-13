Christopher Tomlinson, a Republican candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates with a clear path to a seat in Annapolis, said he wants to be a lawmaker who gets things done, rather than throws bombs and makes a lot of noise.
“I really want to go down and actually get the job done,” Tomlinson said. “I want to pass meaningful legislation that can help my constituents, but also bring some positive reform to the state.”
Tomlinson is running for one of three seats in legislative District 5, which mostly covers Carroll County, with the exception of Mount Airy in Frederick County.
He is one of three Republicans running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election. The others are Christopher Eric Bouchat, a Carroll County commissioner, and incumbent Del. April Rose. They have no Democratic opponents.
Tomlinson received the second most votes in a crowded primary election race with eight candidates. He balanced campaigning for his first run for state office with planning for his wedding, which took place a month before the primary.
Tomlinson said his previous experience in Annapolis and understanding of the Maryland executive branch gave him an advantage over some competitors in the primary race.
He’s worked in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration for the last five years, managing contracts for the Maryland Transit Administration’s Office of State Procurement.
In Annapolis, he said, he plans to propose legislation to improve the state’s procurement process to better ensure residents are getting more “bang for their buck.”
He also plans to propose legislation to improve human resources practices in state government. Every fiscal note attached to a bill should include the number of new employees needed to accomplish the legislation’s goals.
He pointed to plans from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, who has said he wants to revive the Red Line Metro project.
“OK, that’s fine,” Tomlinson said. “Are you prepared to hire a whole bunch of new people? Or, are you going to depend on the same X number of people to get this work done, who are already overloaded?”
He isn’t in favor of a growing government, Tomlinson said, but “if the General Assembly is going to say, ‘You got to do this,’ you need to start providing adequate staff to keep up with the work.”
Tomlinson said he’d also like to pursue legislation making it a crime to sell or distribute heroin or fentanyl that results in somebody’s death. A similar bill that would have made it a felony, with a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, failed in 2015, but Tomlinson expressed hope it would have more of a chance in Annapolis now.
He wants to make running for municipal office easier and more understandable for aspiring local politicians. In Carroll County, he said, few people run for local office.
“One of the problems is that it’s really hard to get that information,” said Tomlinson, who ran for mayor in Manchester in 2015.
It would help if the Maryland State Board of Elections posted information about how to run for municipal office on its website and listed the people who previously held local roles, Tomlinson said.
The state also needs to look at how it conducts elections, Tomlinson said. He understands the intention behind having so many poll stations for early voting and having such a big window for it, he said, but it’s “absolutely absurd” how much money each county spends on early voting.
Tomlinson plans to support legislation limiting the powers of the Maryland State Board of Education.
During the pandemic, the Carroll County Board of Education was often opposed to decisions by the state board of education, including on requiring masking in schools.
“I don’t know why we elect local folks to run our Board of Education, if the state’s just gonna come in and override us every time they don’t like what we’re doing,” Tomlinson said.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
