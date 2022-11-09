Candidates for the Frederick County Board of Education remained in a holding pattern Wednesday, waiting to see how remaining mail-in ballots would shift the dynamics of the race.
Two members of the conservative Education Not Indoctrination slate were leading the field as of early Wednesday morning, with unofficial results from early voting and Election Day tallied.
Nancy Allen and Cindy Rose were in first and second, respectively, followed by Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose of the Students First slate in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Four people will be elected to board seats.
The latest vote totals are:
County officials have only counted 3,776 mail ballots so far. The county sent mail ballots to more than 29,000 voters, and as of Tuesday at 6 p.m., it had gotten about 20,000 back.
The remaining counting will begin Thursday, and Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner estimated the bulk of it would be completed by Saturday.
Board of education races in Maryland are nonpartisan, but the Frederick County field is split into two groups whose platforms align closely with those of the two major parties.
And because the outstanding mail ballots are heavily Democratic, Students First candidates expressed optimism that the canvassing would boost their standings, while ENI candidates acknowledged it was possible their positions would worsen.
Nearly 18,000 mail-in ballots were sent to Democrats, while about 6,400 were sent to Republicans. About 5,300 were sent to unaffiliated voters or members of other parties.
At a gathering of Democratic candidates Tuesday night, Dean Rose — who had been telling voters he was "cautiously optimistic" in the run-up to the election — said he was feeling "cautiously pessimistic" as results rolled in.
Rose said he and the other Students First candidates — Yoho, Gallagher and Ysela Bravo — were surprised and disappointed by their position.
"I really hoped that our slate would be in the top four spots by the end of the night last night," Gallagher said in an interview Wednesday.
Still, the Students First candidates expressed hope that they would make up the top four once all votes had been counted.
"We'll worry later," Yoho said Tuesday night. "If the people voted [for the ENI slate], they're gonna see what they got."
Allen, meanwhile, who was leading Cindy Rose by about 3,000 votes Wednesday, said she found the results "bittersweet."
Allen said she felt confident about her own chances of making it onto the board, but worried for Rose and Olivia Angolia, the third member of the ENI slate, who was in sixth place.
"Best-case scenario, none of the mail-in ballots voted for board of ed," Allen said in an interview Wednesday.
The ENI slate campaigned as a single unit, urging people to vote for all three of them and not to support any other candidates.
Allen said she wasn't sure why she fared so much better in early results than the two other members of her slate.
"We’ve got the same message. We didn’t differentiate. We weren’t messaging differently at any point in the campaign," Allen said. "So it’s hard for me to say. I think I'd really have to go out and ask the voters what it was."
Angolia, Bravo and Cindy Rose could not be reached for phone interviews Wednesday.
