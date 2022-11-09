Nancy Allen
Frederick County Board of Education candidate Nancy Allen, right, shares a laugh with candidate Olivia Angolia at a party held for Sheriff Chuck Jenkins at the Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department station on Tuesday evening. Allen is leading the field of seven candidates, with more votes left to count.

Candidates for the Frederick County Board of Education remained in a holding pattern Wednesday, waiting to see how remaining mail-in ballots would shift the dynamics of the race.

Two members of the conservative Education Not Indoctrination slate were leading the field as of early Wednesday morning, with unofficial results from early voting and Election Day tallied.

