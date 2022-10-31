Tuesday is the last day for voters to request that the Maryland State Board of Elections mail them a ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
The deadline for voters to request that the State Board of Elections send a mail-in ballot by email is Friday.
More than 28,500 Frederick County voters had requested a mail-in ballot as of Sunday. The State Board of Elections still had to send out about 400 of the mail-in ballots that Frederick County voters requested, according to the board's website.
The State Board of Elections reported it had received 13,400 ballots back from Frederick County voters as of Sunday.
Frederick County voters who submit their ballot through a drop box can use any official drop box in the county. Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, to drop off their ballots. The drop boxes will be locked promptly at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to a news release from the State Board of Elections.
The Frederick County Board of Elections has set up eight drop box locations across the county for mail-in ballots:
- Frederick County Board of Elections Office, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick
- Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive, Brunswick
- Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont
- Governor Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick
- Myersville Town Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville
- Oakdale High School, 5850 Eaglehead Drive, Ijamsville
- Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
- William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
In the first four days of early voting — from Thursday to Sunday — nearly 6,400 people had cast ballots in person in Frederick County, or about 3.3% of eligible voters.
