Hundreds of voters arrived to cast their ballots at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Monday morning as early voting kicked off in Frederick County.
As doors opened at 7 a.m. Monday, there were already more than 250 people in line to cast a vote. TJ High is one of four early-voting locations in Frederick County. It also joins Catoctin High School as one of two new early voting locations.
The county’s Board of Elections approved those new locations in August, due to space restrictions at the Thurmont Regional Library, and because Frederick Senior Center is being used for senior meal delivery and other needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing was enforced Monday morning and will be at all early voting locations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Voters who wish to not wear face coverings are able to vote outdoors or in an isolated area inside the voting centers.
Mike Watterson, one of the chief election judges at Gov. Thomas Johnson, has been working elections in the county for more than 20 years. Turnout was busy through most of the morning, Watterson said, with at least 150 people still in line at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
"Everybody's been fine, we're doing the best we can with social distancing and everything," he said. ... "Sometimes you have to talk louder and slower, but I talk loud anyway."
Voters were patient as they slowly worked through a line that snaked outside the school's gymnasium, around the exterior and along the tennis courts. George Kauffman, 70, of Frederick, said he was voting in person because he didn't trust voting by mail.
Kauffman said he didn't mind waiting, and was planning on voting for Republicans, including President Donald Trump, in the national races. Keeping taxes low was a priority, he said.
"Normally, I'm smart enough to get up early," he said, alluding to the long line.
Jordan Wagner, 24, said she was voting for Democrats. Racial justice and climate change were some of the issues she was focused on.
She said she would have trusted voting by mail, but wanted the "experience" of voting in person.
Catoctin High School was a little slower Monday morning, but Adrian Draghici, one of the election judges, said the site still had plenty of voters. Roughly 60 people lined up by 7 a.m., Draghici said.
He and fellow chief election judge Kathy May thanked voters for their patience and cooperation as they worked through the gymnasium at Catoctin.
"We knew there was going to be these lines ... so nobody was surprised," Draghici said. "I'm sure everybody has a limit [on patience], but it's been good so far."
Multiple voters there were supportive of Board of Education candidate Jason Johnson. That included Greg Daniels, 67, of Thurmont.
"He was well-respected by his students and parents, so I think those are good character traits for the Board of Education," Daniels said, noting some of his kids were taught science by Johnson.
Catherine Mobley, 76, of Frederick, voted at Catoctin because of smaller crowds. She said she was concerned about environmental issues and the coronavirus pandemic.
Mobley voted for Joe Biden, saying he has better qualities to serve in the White House.
"I think he has more of the qualities as far as a president should ... he thinks about things before he says them," Mobley said. "I just want somebody my grandchildren can look up to."
While people were heading in to vote, Lonnie Ropp was informing people of Paulette Anders, a write-in candidate for the Board of Education. Ropp has known Anders since 2008, and believes she would bring a different perspective to the Board of Education than many current members.
That doesn't just include reopening plans, Ropp said—it also includes curriculum policy, particularly looking at AP classes and seeing which ones can be applied to colleges and universities in and out of state.
"I make no assumptions ... we are focusing on name recognition, name recognition, name recognition, and the message behind that," Ropp said. "I'm not willing to surrender, as all parents need a voice [from board members] ... I'm extremely thankful she jumped in the race."
Middletown Volunteer Fire Company Activities Building and Urbana Regional Library also serve as early voting centers through Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey said in an email Monday that as of around 2:30 p.m., 3,733 ballots were cast countywide. At the four sites, there were:
- TJ High – 1,206 ballots cast
- Catoctin – 1,045 ballots cast
- Urbana – 624 ballots cast
- Middletown – 858 ballots cast
In the 2016 presidential general election, 126,812 Frederick County residents cast a ballot out of 164,464 registered voters — a 77.1 percent voter turnout.
Harvey predicted a turnout of 85 percent for this election.
“This is the highest interest in an election I have seen since 1992. It is possible the county could see record turnout,” Harvey wrote in an email Friday.
News editor Allen Etzler contributed to this report.
(14) comments
I heard the line at TJ was about an hour long. I drove to Thurmont, voted, and returned to Frederick in less than an hour. Thereby shortening everyone’s wait. Pareto superior!
Didn’t see any pregnant teens in Thurmont today.
Very glad to see so many turning out. This could easily be one of the most important elections in our lifetime.
Don't be deterred from voting. We were at TJ, and folks are in good spirits, the poll workers are helpful, and we were through the line and out the door in 90 minutes.
Any porta johns available?
[ninja]
Depends
Good one, WalkTheTown. Astronaut underwear!
[ninja]
Thanks for this report. 90 minutes is a small price to pay for the chance for each of us to have our voice heard.
Thanks for the report! In the photo, it doesn't look like people were keeping a 6-foot distance in line. Was your experience different?
Distancing was possible, but not always practiced in line. Limits on the number of people indoors made distancing easy.
By the time we left (shortly after 9am), the line had shortened considerably. Ample parking!
If you requested and received a absentee ballot why not use it? Your absentee ballot will be counted election day
If you received a absentee ballot and go to the polls you are required to vote provisional, which m your ballot does not go immediately into the com and is counted November 12th, as Stu Harvey states.
Mail in ballots are more likely to be rejected for one reason or another. Because I value the ability to vote (primaries and general elections), I vote in person to maximize the probability my votes for all races and ballot questions count. The only time I cast a mail-in ballot was decades ago when I was in college.
The Board of Elections makes their canvassing video available through Facebook. They demonstrate the problems that occur with mail-in/drop-off ballots (not actually that many so far). The biggest problem is not signing the envelope or marking the ballots outside of the circles for choosing candidates. People have been using their ballot as a scratch pad, trying to get their pen to work, voting for inconsistent things, etc. If your ballot is properly marked for your candidate, you place the ballot in the envelope and then sign/date the envelope, your ballot will be counted.
That may be, but I sometimes have trouble with keeping the marking inside the ovals so I use the computer at the polling site and it fills everything in for me and that guarantees no problems for me. Now, if they used wider lines for the ovals, I might not have the same problem of leaving too much not colored in versus accidentally going outside the oval. Plus I don't have to worry about signing the envelope the same way I signed my voter registration (for example, I can never remember whether I used my full name or just middle initial).
