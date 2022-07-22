Frederick County logo

Two elected officials — one on the County Council, one on the school board — jumped from losing to winning positions on Friday as a count of mail-in ballots continued.

Frederick County Board of Education member Liz Barrett surged from ninth to seventh place in the 16-candidate field. The top candidates will advance from the primary to the general election, with four seats open on the board.

(2) comments

MrSniper
MrSniper

I think a lot of voters were horrified by the behavior of the so called “education not indoctrination” ticket’s leaders & supporters at that meeting where tables were turned over, speakers shouted down, & people were followed & veiled threats were made after the meeting in an attempt to intimidate. This is Frederick, not Loudoun. This is a civilized place. Facts & truth rule, not conspiracy theories & misinformation.

mgoose806

Go MC Go!

