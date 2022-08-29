The race for the Frederick County Board of Education in November will be a contest between two slates of candidates.
Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho — the four candidates endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees — formed the "Students First" slate earlier this month.
Candidates on a slate share one bank account, meaning they raise and spend money as a group.
Four other candidates — Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Mark Joannides and Cindy Rose — formed the "Education Not Indoctrination" slate in 2021. Allen, Angolia and Rose made it through the July 19 primary, but Joannides did not.
The ENI slate announced last week that Joannides would work as the "press secretary and advisor" for the other three candidates leading up to the November general election.
The group considered launching a write-in campaign for Joannides.
Maryland election law does not allow a candidate to lose a primary, then run in the general election.
The ENI slate said in an Aug. 22 press release that it thinks the law "has flaws and deserves a legal challenge," but it "would be an uphill battle" for Joannides to be a write-in candidate.
Yoho, an incumbent, said in an interview Monday that forming a slate would make things easier for all of the candidates, who had already been campaigning together.
"It just simplifies things," Yoho said.
The move also "signifies togetherness" between the candidates, Yoho said.
"It's not that we are in complete agreement on every single thing," she said. "We don't want people to think we're just gonna get on there and vote as a bloc. But our basic philosophy is very much the same."
In a statement Friday announcing the decision, the new slate wrote that the candidates "will always put the needs of our 45,000 students first."
The statement highlighted class size, staff compensation and community transparency as priority issues.
Four people will be elected to the school board in November.
Yoho is the only incumbent left in the race. Current board member Liz Barrett, who was first elected in 2014, dropped out after advancing through the primary in seventh place, saying she didn't want to peel votes away from the Students First candidates and bolster the ENI slate's chance of victory.
Board President Brad Young is running as a Democrat for an at-large seat on the Frederick County Council. Board member Jay Mason didn't file for reelection because he was seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland state Senate District 3.
Mason was defeated in the primary by state Del. Karen Lewis Young.
Sounds like a great idea!
I need to find a date for Fri night. I need free zit cream. I need $ for my teen car insurance. I need edible pot in my school lunch.
