Frederick County Board of Education candidates, from left, Ysela Bravo, Dean Rose, Rae Gallagher and Karen Yoho at the Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 annual Organization Day Parade on Aug. 28. 

 Photo courtesy of Dean Rose

The race for the Frederick County Board of Education in November will be a contest between two slates of candidates.

Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho — the four candidates endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees — formed the "Students First" slate earlier this month.

In a statement Friday announcing the decision, the new slate wrote that the candidates "will always put the needs of our 45,000 students first."

