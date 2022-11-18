The Frederick County Board of Elections on Friday concluded its count of remaining votes from the Nov. 8 general election and sent the unofficial results to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
The state board, on its website, has noted the winners of local races in Frederick County.
But, results for state Senate and the House of Delegates do not indicate a winner. Some legislative seats represent more than one county.
Frederick County is part of legislative Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Districts 3 and 4 are solely in Frederick County. District 2 is mostly in Washington County and District 5 is mostly in Carroll County.
Below are the unofficial results from the State Board of Elections of local and state races in Frederick County. The races for state Senate and House of Delegates include totals from Washington and Carroll counties.
Statewide races that still have ballots left to count in some counties are not listed.
Frederick County executive
- Jessica Fitzwater, D: 53,291
- Michael Hough, R: 52,302
Seven seats on the Frederick County Council
At-large (voters select two candidates)
- Brad W. Young, D: 54,172
- Renee Knapp, D: 50,218
- Philip Dacey, R: 46,729
- Tony Chmelik, R: 46,255
- Jerry Donald, D: 12,704
- John A. Distel, R: 11,438
- Steven J. McKay, R: 12,197
- Lisa Jarosinski, D: 10,192
- M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D: 10,548
- Shelley Aloi, R: 5,691
- Kavonte Duckett, D: 12,327
- John Fer, R: 7,272
- Mason Carter, R: 13,418
- Julianna Lufkin, D: 7,312
Frederick County Board of Education (voters select four candidates)
- Karen Yoho (Students First slate): 46,340
- Rae Gallagher (SF): 46,046
- Dean Rose (SF): 44,797
- Nancy A. Allen (Education Not Indoctrination slate): 42,963
- Ysela Bravo (SF): 40,422
- Cindy Rose (ENI): 39,434
- Olivia Angolia (ENI): 36,612
- Chuck Jenkins, R: 54,034
- Karl Bickel, D: 51,084
Clerk of the Circuit Court
- Sandra K. Dalton, R: 54,256
- Megan LeRoux, D: 48,540
Judge of the Orphans' Court (voters select three candidates)
- Bonnie L. Nicholson, D: 50,477
- Michael A. Powell, D: 49,210
- Susan W. Wilson, R: 46,586
- Jimmy W. Trout, R: 45,604
- Marvin Schwab, D: 44,857
- Wesley T. Gregory, R: 44,167
- Mary C. Rolle, R: 51,067
- Chris Manners, D: 50,147
Question A — Clarifies that the County Council has the final say over an arbitrator in labor disputes between the county and its career firefighters
- Against the charter amendment: 52,763
- For the charter amendment: 44,315
Question B — Fringe benefits for County Council members
- Against the charter amendment: 76,377
- For the charter amendment: 21,764
- Paul D. Corderman, R: 25,881
- Shawn Demetrious Perry, D: 14,629
- Karen Lewis Young, D: 27,446
- Angela Ariel McIntosh, R: 13,774
- William “Bill” Folden, R: 32,554
- Carleah M. Summers, D: 23,967
Maryland House of Delegates
District 2A (voters select two candidates)
- William Valentine, R: 19,839
- William Joseph Wivell, R: 19,458
District 3 (voters select three candidates)
- Ken Kerr, D: 26,270
- Karen Simpson, D: 25,945
- Kris Fair, D: 25,602
- Kathy Diener, R: 13,699
- Justin Wages, R: 13,535
District 4 (voters select three candidates)
- Jesse T. Pippy, R: 30,670
- April Fleming Miller, R: 29,717
- Barrie S. Ciliberti, R: 29,705
- Andrew Duck, D: 24,489
- Millicent A. Hall, D: 23,361
- Brandon Duck, D: 22,628
District 5 (voters select three candidates)
- April Rose, R: 33,971
- Christopher Eric Bouchat, R: 33,286
- Chris Tomlinson, R: 32,485
