The Frederick County Council president lost her reelection bid by three votes, according to unofficial final results.
M.C. Keegan-Ayer, a Democrat, and the council's vice president, Michael Blue, a Republican, lost to first-time candidates in their respective primary election races, according to results shared on Friday, the final day of ballot counting.
Jazmin Di Cola, a business owner and community advocate, defeated Keegan-Ayer for the Democratic nomination for the council's District 3 seat, which encompasses the west side of Frederick.
Di Cola received 2,300 votes, unofficial results from the Frederick County Board of Elections show. Keegan-Ayer got 2,297 votes.
A candidate can request a recount under Maryland state law, Nikki Baines Charlson, the deputy administrator for the State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview with the News-Post on Friday. There are no automatic recounts based on certain thresholds.
A candidate who requests a recount must post a bond to pay for it, under Maryland law. However, there is no charge for the recount under certain conditions, such as if a recount leads to a change in results or if the difference between the first- and second-place finishers is within 0.25%.
The recount petition must be filed within three days after a local board of elections certifies the results.
The second member of the County Council's leadership duo, Blue, lost the Republican nomination for the District 5 seat to Mason Carter, according to unofficial results.
Carter helped form a Republican club at Walkersville High School before graduating in May. District 5 includes areas north of Frederick.
Carter received 2,843 votes and Blue got 2,473, unofficial results show.
Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner said Friday that county election officials expect to certify the results on Monday and the tallies will be unofficial until then.
This story will be updated.
Editor Andy Schotz contributed to this story.
Write-in MC in November!
