 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County Board of Education member Liz Barrett said Thursday she was quitting her campaign for reelection in a bid to ensure no members of the Education Not Indoctrination slate earned a seat on the board in November.

Barrett, who was first elected in 2014, finished seventh out of 16 candidates in the July 19 primary. The top eight finishers advanced to the Nov. 8 general election, where they will compete for four seats.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(10) comments

senorris

That's a real class act.

Report
Nicki

Sorry to see Liz drop out, although understandable. Am thankful for her years of service.

Report
FNP-reader

One thing is certain, the slate of anti maskers will lose. Masks obstructing oxygen indeed. Total BS. Calling the vaccines experimental when they have been safely given to billions of people. Their idiocy is obvious to any educated person with scientific training. Fortunately Frederick County includes a lot of well educated people who know better. They are too foolish and uneducated to be trusted on the School Board. .

Report
Nicki

[thumbup]FNP-R

Report
public-redux
public-redux

Thank you for your public service, Ms. Barrett.

Report
trwz

[thumbup]

Report
getwrite123

I agree, thank you.

Report
geoffsail

Two things missing in this story.....the word "parent" and if David Brooks moves into the now-vacant eighth slot. More stellar FNP reporting.

Report
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

""It is disappointing that nearly all of the focus of this election is on ensuring that an incredibly objectionable slate of candidates is not elected, rather than on the vital issues facing FCPS, our children, families, staff, teachers, and taxpayers," she said. "I have no interest in feeding this culture war, attempting to compete with the resources of Apple Ballot, or engaging in aggressive party politics in a nonpartisan election."

Great statement. [thumbup]

Report
dtwigg

[thumbup]

Report

