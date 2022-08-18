The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee voted 6-5 on Thursday to make M.C. Keegan-Ayer the party’s nominee for the District 3 seat on the Frederick County Council — capping weeks of drama with a meeting that featured intense emotion and two committee members’ resignations.
The vote means Keegan-Ayer, the current council president, advances to the November general election despite losing by one vote to challenger Jazmin Di Cola in the July 19 primary.
A judge disqualified Di Cola last week because she was living outside District 3.
Six of the 11 central committee members present for Thursday’s vote chose Keegan-Ayer.
Tarolyn Thrasher, a Frederick resident who ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Maryland House of Delegates District 3, received the other five votes. She applied to the committee earlier this week, and had the backing of Di Cola and some of Di Cola’s supporters.
There were no votes for Yewande A. Oladeinde, the third applicant for the vacancy.
Thrasher was at Thursday’s meeting, sitting in the back of the room as votes were cast. Keegan-Ayer was not there.
The Democratic nominee will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election.
Ahead of the vote, committee members heard public comments and made their own statements.
Some argued that Keegan-Ayer was the logical choice, since she campaigned for the position and earned the votes of roughly 2,300 District 3 residents.
Committee Chairwoman Deborah Carter said Thursday she received “credible information” that the Frederick County Board of Elections referred a District 3 ballot to the Office of the State Prosecutor, which investigates election law violations.
The board neither confirmed nor denied this, Carter said.
Keegan-Ayer alleged in a lawsuit that Di Cola’s vote which she has said she cast for herself should be invalid because she wasn’t living in District 3 on Primary Election Day.
If Di Cola’s vote were tossed out, the race would be a tie. In the event of a tie, state law says the local central committee must nominate one of the two tied candidates. Since Di Cola has been deemed ineligible, a tie would mean Keegan-Ayer was the automatic choice, Carter has said.
“We essentially have a similar situation to a tie,” committee member Tom Slater said. “And only one candidate should be eligible to be appointed.”
Others, however, argued that nominating Keegan-Ayer was unfair to communities that came out in force for Di Cola, a political newcomer who promised better representation for the largely immigrant and minority neighborhoods of District 3.
The district encompasses the west side of the city of Frederick. Several committee members argued that Keegan-Ayer has not represented it adequately during her two terms on the council.
Thrasher had said she applied for the nomination in part to advance Di Cola’s goal of getting a person of color on the council for the first time.
Most committee members mentioned comments Keegan-Ayer made to The Frederick News-Post after Di Cola’s disqualification.
“I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government,” Keegan-Ayer told a News-Post reporter after the ruling Friday. “But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are.”
Keegan-Ayer has since apologized and attempted to clarify the comments, which some community members interpreted as racist and offensive.
In a follow-up statement after the quote was printed, though, Keegan-Ayer wrote that she was not referring to “the entire immigrant or Hispanic community.”
“My comment was intended to refer specifically to candidates and elected officials whom I believe need to be honest and truthful with the voters and their constituents,” she wrote.
Members who supported Keegan-Ayer on Thursday acknowledged she would need to work hard to regain trust if given the nomination. But others dismissed that idea.
“I hear a lot about how M.C. has to regain the trust of the community and has to build back bridges and so forth. And I don’t think that’s possible,” said associate committee member Robert Van Rens, who added that both Keegan-Ayer and Di Cola were personal friends of his. Van Rens is a non-voting member of the committee.
Van Rens said he lives in the district and has spent years trying to build political engagement among his neighbors.
“They won, and now they’re being told that, ‘We’re going to appoint the person you beat. And your vote doesn’t matter,’” Van Rens said. “And that’s a really, really hard pill to swallow for people who — a lot of them for the first time in their lives — have been politically engaged.”
The choice of Keegan-Ayer on Thursday caps a chaotic two weeks, during which the state of the race changed several times.
Days after the primary results were certified, Keegan-Ayer sued Di Cola in Frederick County Circuit Court, alleging she was renting an apartment outside District 3, which covers the western portion of the city of Frederick.
The Frederick County Charter says candidates must live in the district they’re seeking to represent for at least one year before their election or appointment.
A judge sided with Keegan-Ayer and disqualified Di Cola on Aug. 12.
Under state law, it was up to the central committee to nominate a replacement to fill the vacancy. Keegan-Ayer did not automatically advance to the general election after the disqualification.
At first, Di Cola said she would appeal her disqualification. But days later — after the central committee announced Thrasher applied for the nomination — Di Cola reversed course and threw her support to Thrasher.
Though some central committee members were firmly in Keegan-Ayer’s corner Wednesday night, and some were firmly in Di Cola’s, some were openly conflicted.
Emotions ran high, with more than one member fighting back tears before the vote only to collapse into sobs after it.
Vice Chair Mari Lee took several long moments to vote once her name was called. Ultimately, she voted for Keegan-Ayer, then put her head into her hands and cried.
“I’m so sorry,” member Deb Reynolds, who voted for Thrasher, said through tears after the vote. “I’m sorry for all of us.”
Once the vote was official, the committee’s secretary, Violet Williams, stood up. Williams had expressed ardent support for Di Cola and wanted the committee to choose Thrasher.
After Keegan-Ayer became the nominee, Williams read a statement announcing her immediate resignation.
“I cannot support a group that endorses and encourages somebody who makes inflammatory and insulting statements about our immigrant population,” Williams said. “I cannot continue to serve a party where leaders dismiss progress in the name of continuing the status quo.”
Williams walked out of the committee’s office. Van Rens also resigned after the vote.
Carter attempted to move the meeting along, but other committee members asked for a break.
Some followed Williams outside, where she and Thrasher were embracing and crying.
The committee members and candidates stood outside the West Patrick Street office, many clearly emotional.
Thrasher said she thought the committee’s choice would hurt Democrats in the general election.
Keegan-Ayer isn’t often visible in the District 3 communities along the Golden Mile, Thrasher said.
“My son goes to Whittier. We shop at this Aldi,” Thrasher said, gesturing to the grocery store right next door to the central committee office. “We don’t see you here. ... We have a community that needs you, that’s hurting.”
When the meeting resumed a few minutes later, the remaining members turned to their usual business. They discussed which candidates would speak at an upcoming fundraiser and who would take care of the cable bill at the committee office. Gradually, the mood lightened.
At one point, the conversation turned to an upcoming event at Amber Meadows Park.
The event is a Unity Rally, meant to bring together Democratic candidates from across the county. It’s happening Sunday, and it will feature an ice cream social.
But all of the ice cream, committee members realized, was in Williams’ freezer.
Someone would need to stop by her house and pick it up.
(31) comments
I must say, Jillian has done a great job of covering this story from the start.
That settles it -- Jillian deserves a fat raise! [cool]
Can Thrasher and JDC run as independent candidates?
No. Per a new state law passed in 2021, any candidate that loses a primary cannot file as a write-in candidate. M.C. is allowed to appear on the ballot because she was nominated by the central committee, this would not be subject to the “write-in” criteria in the law.
Thrasher lost a primary for state delegate. JDC “lost” her primary through disqualification. Neither can file for a write-in candidacy. Although JDC’s seems more ambiguous, she’s disqualified anyways.
If Di Cola voted illegally because she didn't live in the district, she didn't win by one vote. It was a tie.
One must wonder why Di Cola had so many supporters — insiders even — who knew she moved out of District 3 and didn’t say anything to her about finding a home inside District 3 immediately. We’re those on the DCC who were outraged by this also confident that Di Cola moving outside of District 3 was not a problem? Or was nobody thinking at all?
What did they know, and when did they know it and why didn’t they on the DCC understand that this was going to be a problem? All excellent points, but I think your last sentence sums it all up, nobody was thinking at all, I mean at least it sure seems that way?
Since Ms Carter is/was an English teacher and an FNP contributor, she might use this as a teachable moment on pronoun use.[tongue_smile]
This is a more complete segment of the original statement from M.C.:
"And we — as candidates, we have to hold ourselves to higher standards of honesty and truthfulness. We have to have integrity. And unfortunately, there was some question here. And I felt that it needed to be aired and it needed to come out. And I'm kind of sad. Because I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are and what they are."
That's everything that might be relevant -- including the reference to candidates in general.
Here is M.C.'s more recent statement:
" "The quote, as printed in the newspaper, used the word 'they' and left the impression that I was referring to the entire immigrant or Hispanic community in my comment about the need for honesty," Keegan-Ayer said. "My comment was intended to refer specifically to candidates and elected officials whom I believe need to be honest and truthful with the voters and their constituents."
As I've said before, I'm inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She was tired after 8 hours in the courtroom and misspoke. Her explanation is plausible.
If M.C. had/has a habit of making bigoted statements, we would be aware of it. That is apparently not the case (I haven't seen any).
As I posted elsewhere, as a result of all of this drama, it is all but guaranteed that M.C. will go out of her way to be an excellent representative of the Hispanic community.
I'm sure there is some rule(s) prohibiting it, but a 2nd primary election would have been much 'cleaner', less drama.
Where can I go that won’t brake the bank to get a tattoo of Keegin on my bicep?
I have great respect for this decision. MC is the right choice, but not an easy choice for some. A great deal of thought and concern wrnt into this drama. I hope that some lessons will be learned. Now let's get oit there and get a good voter turnout for MC.
How many voted for Thrasher in the Primary Election? Zero. How many voted for MC? 50%. The case to select Thrasher does not exist. Consider also that JDC's vote for herself would probably be thrown out, in which case the DCC's choice of Thrasher would likely have been thrown out, resulting in no Democratic candidate in the general election. I hope JDC and her followers get wise to all that MC has done not only for the 3rd District but for the entire county. The way some are treating her is a disgrace. I hope she realizes that most of "us" - 3rd District voters - are grateful to
her.
Nice ending Jillian. [thumbup]
Yes, very nice ending Jillian.
It's too bad the primary could not be held again.
How could 5 people want Thrasher? This seems so strange. I am not even a Dem and I agree that MC was the obvious appointment to end the debacle. It’s ironic Dicola disenfranchised every voter in that district . The very people she wanted to help and represent she screwed.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Ma23464, I am a 3rd District Democrat, and I am very surprised and outraged that MC did not win unanimously. I have been following this closely, and I am at a loss to understand the reasoning that would lead any of them to vote for Thrasher. The Frederick DCC has zero credibility right now.
The “right” decision is the one that leads to victory. Somehow with all the advantages of an incumbent & council president, Keegan-Ayer only managed to secure the nomination on a technicality. That’s not a good look. Perhaps this saga will turn out to be a footnote to her victory in the general…or not. If I was a district 3 Di Cola supporter, I wouldn’t vote for her.
Reasonable statement
If I was a good Democrat, which I am, I will almost always vote Democratic, because I support Democratic values.
Fred, now more than ever.
If I was a Di Cola supporter I’d be ticked she lied and caused all this drama.
I have no I’ll will toward Di Cola, but she either got bad advice or just wasn’t smart about what she was doing. Somebody would find out sooner or later. Seems it was later.
At least the FNP has her on record for her Friday racist comment
What racist comment would that be, plumbum?
[thumbup][thumbup]
The right decision.
Right decision 👍
Good.
Wonderful! The majority made the right decision. Onward to victory MC!
👍🏻👍🏻
