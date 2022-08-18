The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee voted 6-5 on Thursday to make M.C. Keegan-Ayer the party’s nominee for the District 3 seat on the Frederick County Council — capping weeks of drama with a meeting that featured intense emotion and two committee members’ resignations.

The vote means Keegan-Ayer, the current council president, advances to the November general election despite losing by one vote to challenger Jazmin Di Cola in the July 19 primary.

JustinWages
JustinWages

I must say, Jillian has done a great job of covering this story from the start.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

That settles it -- Jillian deserves a fat raise! [cool]

threecents
threecents

Can Thrasher and JDC run as independent candidates?

JustinWages
JustinWages

No. Per a new state law passed in 2021, any candidate that loses a primary cannot file as a write-in candidate. M.C. is allowed to appear on the ballot because she was nominated by the central committee, this would not be subject to the “write-in” criteria in the law.

Thrasher lost a primary for state delegate. JDC “lost” her primary through disqualification. Neither can file for a write-in candidacy. Although JDC’s seems more ambiguous, she’s disqualified anyways.

eastmoonrabbit

If Di Cola voted illegally because she didn't live in the district, she didn't win by one vote. It was a tie.

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

One must wonder why Di Cola had so many supporters — insiders even — who knew she moved out of District 3 and didn’t say anything to her about finding a home inside District 3 immediately. We’re those on the DCC who were outraged by this also confident that Di Cola moving outside of District 3 was not a problem? Or was nobody thinking at all?

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

What did they know, and when did they know it and why didn’t they on the DCC understand that this was going to be a problem? All excellent points, but I think your last sentence sums it all up, nobody was thinking at all, I mean at least it sure seems that way?

threecents
threecents

Since Ms Carter is/was an English teacher and an FNP contributor, she might use this as a teachable moment on pronoun use.[tongue_smile]

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

This is a more complete segment of the original statement from M.C.:

"And we — as candidates, we have to hold ourselves to higher standards of honesty and truthfulness. We have to have integrity. And unfortunately, there was some question here. And I felt that it needed to be aired and it needed to come out. And I'm kind of sad. Because I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are and what they are."

That's everything that might be relevant -- including the reference to candidates in general.

Here is M.C.'s more recent statement:

" "The quote, as printed in the newspaper, used the word 'they' and left the impression that I was referring to the entire immigrant or Hispanic community in my comment about the need for honesty," Keegan-Ayer said. "My comment was intended to refer specifically to candidates and elected officials whom I believe need to be honest and truthful with the voters and their constituents."

As I've said before, I'm inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She was tired after 8 hours in the courtroom and misspoke. Her explanation is plausible.

If M.C. had/has a habit of making bigoted statements, we would be aware of it. That is apparently not the case (I haven't seen any).

As I posted elsewhere, as a result of all of this drama, it is all but guaranteed that M.C. will go out of her way to be an excellent representative of the Hispanic community.

I'm sure there is some rule(s) prohibiting it, but a 2nd primary election would have been much 'cleaner', less drama.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Where can I go that won’t brake the bank to get a tattoo of Keegin on my bicep?

1MorePoint
1MorePoint

I have great respect for this decision. MC is the right choice, but not an easy choice for some. A great deal of thought and concern wrnt into this drama. I hope that some lessons will be learned. Now let's get oit there and get a good voter turnout for MC.

threecents
threecents

How many voted for Thrasher in the Primary Election? Zero. How many voted for MC? 50%. The case to select Thrasher does not exist. Consider also that JDC's vote for herself would probably be thrown out, in which case the DCC's choice of Thrasher would likely have been thrown out, resulting in no Democratic candidate in the general election. I hope JDC and her followers get wise to all that MC has done not only for the 3rd District but for the entire county. The way some are treating her is a disgrace. I hope she realizes that most of "us" - 3rd District voters - are grateful to

her.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Nice ending Jillian. [thumbup]

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

Yes, very nice ending Jillian.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

It's too bad the primary could not be held again.

ma23464

How could 5 people want Thrasher? This seems so strange. I am not even a Dem and I agree that MC was the obvious appointment to end the debacle. It’s ironic Dicola disenfranchised every voter in that district . The very people she wanted to help and represent she screwed.

threecents
threecents

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Ma23464, I am a 3rd District Democrat, and I am very surprised and outraged that MC did not win unanimously. I have been following this closely, and I am at a loss to understand the reasoning that would lead any of them to vote for Thrasher. The Frederick DCC has zero credibility right now.

MrSniper
MrSniper

The “right” decision is the one that leads to victory. Somehow with all the advantages of an incumbent & council president, Keegan-Ayer only managed to secure the nomination on a technicality. That’s not a good look. Perhaps this saga will turn out to be a footnote to her victory in the general…or not. If I was a district 3 Di Cola supporter, I wouldn’t vote for her.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Reasonable statement

FrederickFan

If I was a good Democrat, which I am, I will almost always vote Democratic, because I support Democratic values.

Fredginrickey

Fred, now more than ever.

Fredginrickey

If I was a Di Cola supporter I’d be ticked she lied and caused all this drama.

WalkTheTown

I have no I’ll will toward Di Cola, but she either got bad advice or just wasn’t smart about what she was doing. Somebody would find out sooner or later. Seems it was later.

Plumbum
Plumbum

At least the FNP has her on record for her Friday racist comment

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

What racist comment would that be, plumbum?

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

[thumbup][thumbup]

sej58

The right decision.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Right decision 👍

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Good.

FrederickFan

Wonderful! The majority made the right decision. Onward to victory MC!

matts853

👍🏻👍🏻

