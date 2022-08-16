After maintaining a one-vote election win after a recount Tuesday, Frederick County Council candidate Jazmin Di Cola announced in a Facebook post that she will not appeal a judge's decision that disqualified her from the race.

Instead, she is endorsing Tarolyn Thrasher, who has applied to the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee to fill the vacancy.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(17) comments

Plumbum
Plumbum

Keegin made her racist statement on Friday. We don’t need another trumpflake.

Report Add Reply
jcramer

In the Democratic County Council D3 primary, one candidate followed the rules, the other did not. By not following the rules, one candidate cancelled the votes of her supporters. It would be a travesty if the Democratic Central Committee cancelled the votes of those who voted for the candidate that did follow the rules, because the other candidate didn't, and nominate someone who didn't even run for the office.

Report Add Reply
matts853

I had assumed there’d be a runoff election in the event of a tie. It’s obvious to everyone that Di Cola’s vote should not count. So what happens if her vote stands, she loses on appeal, but the committee picks someone other than MC knowing full well she deserves the nod under the circumstances of a de facto tie? Does MC then sue to have Di Colas vote officially tossed, making the tie official and thus nullifying the committee’s pick? I sure would. And what if her DQ is reversed for some reason under appeal? Then MC would definitely need to sue to have her vote tossed, forcing the tie and triggering the committee to choose a final time between MC and Di Cola.

This is a real mess. Bit it’s clear the committee really has no option other than to pick MC, or risk dragging this thing out to who knows when.

If I was MC I would sue either way to have Di Cola’s vote tossed. Her vote should not count and she can’t be given the opportunity to ever say she won.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

There is a rumor going about this evening that the same people on the DCC who recruited Di Cola to primary MC are now trying to nominate someone other than MC.

Report Add Reply
pdl603

I hope someone other than tax payers are paying for this fiasco, but alas it’s the democrats so we the people are likely paying.

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

Taxpayers are obligated with a race this close. We know the counting machines work perfectly as the machine results and the manual results are the same.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Pdl, Is that supposed to make sense? Would the recounts be paid for differently if Republicans had this sort of dispute?

Report Add Reply
eastmoonrabbit

Didn't you know Piddle, it's all coming out of your pocket.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Hey I got an idea!! Why not sublet the apt in D1, and get apt in D3??

Report Add Reply
DickD

I have mixed emotions about all of this. I would like a new election to determine the results.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I agree DickD. The only really fair way would be to redo the District 3 Election without Di Cola on the ballot. But that would be a mess and take a lot of time. Di Cola knew exactly what she was doing because she lied and tried to hide her place of residence.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Rules, time constraints, costs, and logistics prevent a recount.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

So including Di Cola’s illegal vote she’s up by 1.

If her illegal vote is throw out it’s a tie.

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I vote for Fred. It’s about time a man took on a significant role n politics.

Report Add Reply
DickD

Does Fred live in District 3, Deb?

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

If by Fred you are referring to me, no I don’t live in District 3, and I won’t lie on my voter form in order to run, thanks anyway

Report
Fredginrickey

And you assume I am a man 😉

Report Add Reply

