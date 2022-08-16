After maintaining a one-vote election win after a recount Tuesday, Frederick County Council candidate Jazmin Di Cola announced in a Facebook post that she will not appeal a judge's decision that disqualified her from the race.
Instead, she is endorsing Tarolyn Thrasher, who has applied to the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee to fill the vacancy.
Tuesday's recount reaffirmed that Di Cola finished one vote ahead of incumbent M.C. Keegan-Ayer in the July 19 primary — 2,298 to 2,297.
But Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher ruled last week that Di Cola was disqualified from the race for the Democratic nomination for Council District 3 based on her residency.
The Frederick County Charter says a candidate must live in the district they seek to represent for at least a year prior to their election or appointment. Di Cola signed a 12-month lease in May for an apartment in Council District 1.
Di Cola maintains that she lives at a house on Lauren Court, which is in District 3.
She previously said she would appeal the judge's decision, but wrote in her Facebook post on Tuesday that she would not.
"I’m humbled to have been an active participant and witnessed the awakening of a dormant Immigrant community that uses their superpower, their vote, to show how strong a community can be," she wrote. "It’s been quite a journey, and we have not yet reached our destination."
"As the voice of our District 3," she added, "I ask the [Democratic Central Committee] to consider Tarolyn Trasher as our next candidate for the General Election. She has been very active in the District and is looking to work closely with ALL our members of District 3."
In a statement on Tuesday night, Keegan-Ayer wrote that she is "going to think about whether to apply" for the Democratic Central Committee nomination.
She wrote that the recount shows "that our electoral system works and it operates with integrity and can withstand intense scrutiny. It shows the importance of every person’s vote and that all votes matter and are counted."
"Now, is a time for healing and I commit my energy and effort to support that healing and unity," Keegan-Ayer wrote.
By state law, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee is charged with finding a nominee to fill the vacancy left by Di Cola's disqualification. The party of a disqualified candidate makes that choice.
The committee has until Friday to designate someone. It is accepting applications until Thursday morning.
As of Tuesday afternoon, committee Chairwoman Deborah Carter said, Thrasher was the only applicant.
Thrasher finished fifth in the Democratic primary for Maryland House of Delegates District 3. On a questionnaire for The Frederick News-Post's voters guide for the primary, she wrote that she is a substitute teacher.
One other person had expressed interest in applying as of Tuesday, Carter said.
The winner of the Democratic nomination will face Republican nominee Shelley Aloi in the general election in November.
Original results in the Council District 3 race showed Di Cola beating Keegan-Ayer by three votes. But a discrepancy forced officials to decertify those results and rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots countywide.
The error — which came to light five days after results were initially certified — showed that there were more votes counted in the race between Keegan-Ayer and Di Cola than there were accepted ballots.
Election officials later said 96 ballots were double-scanned due to human error. In addition, officials found four provisional ballots that hadn't been counted.
After the rescan, Di Cola’s lead shrank to a single vote — where it remained Tuesday after votes were recounted, at Keegan-Ayer's request.
A crowded room at the Board of Elections building hummed with repeated murmurings of the candidates’ names on Tuesday. Spread across six tables, the 24 canvassers said “Keegan-Ayer” or “Di Cola” over and over again, affirming the choice on each ballot as it was counted and placed into a pile.
A spreadsheet with the latest tallies loomed on large TV screens above them.
Observers strolled around the room, peering over the canvassers’ shoulders as they worked. Di Cola, Keegan-Ayer and supporters for each of them visited throughout the day.
After counting the first batch of mail-in ballots, officials suspected they’d made an error, said Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner. They’d tallied 513 votes for Di Cola, when the official results had shown her receiving 514. And they’d counted 819 for Keegan-Ayer, who had 818 in the original count.
But no new ballots had been sent to the board for review due to unclear markings. And no other batch counts on Tuesday had deviated from the original results. Wagner said she thought a counting error might be the cause of the shift.
So they started counting again. Just to be sure.
"This is fascinating," Daniel Loftus, the board's attorney, whispered as he watched.
An hour passed. The canvassers sorted and piled and tallied.
“Okay, we found the one,” Wagner called out just before 2 p.m. She had been right. They’d miscounted.
“Yay,” several people said, their voices sounding tired. Scattered applause filled the room.
It was time to count the final batch — the second round of mail-in ballots.
Wagner then announced that the tallies were staying the same. The canvassers were free to go.
Only four of the 24 canvassers were from Frederick County, Wagner said. The rest had traveled from Washington, Carroll or Howard counties to help with the recount.
In Keegan-Ayer's lawsuit against Di Cola, she also argued that Di Cola's vote — which Di Cola acknowledged she cast for herself — should be discarded.
Di Cola signed a voter registration card that listed an incorrect address for her on primary election day. Under oath at last week's hearing, Di Cola said she didn't see the address before she signed.
If one vote were removed from Di Cola's total, that would create a tie.
In the event of a tie, Carter said, the Democratic Central Committee would have had to pick one of the two tied candidates to be the nominee. And since Di Cola was disqualified, Keegan-Ayer, as the only remaining candidate in that tie, would be the automatic choice, Carter said.
Once the judge disqualified Di Cola from the race, the question of what to do about her vote was considered moot, attorneys said.
Keegan-Ayer's lawsuit against Di Cola was listed as closed in the online judiciary system Tuesday afternoon. It would reopen if an appeal were filed.
Editor Andy Schotz contributed to this story.
(17) comments
Keegin made her racist statement on Friday. We don’t need another trumpflake.
In the Democratic County Council D3 primary, one candidate followed the rules, the other did not. By not following the rules, one candidate cancelled the votes of her supporters. It would be a travesty if the Democratic Central Committee cancelled the votes of those who voted for the candidate that did follow the rules, because the other candidate didn't, and nominate someone who didn't even run for the office.
I had assumed there’d be a runoff election in the event of a tie. It’s obvious to everyone that Di Cola’s vote should not count. So what happens if her vote stands, she loses on appeal, but the committee picks someone other than MC knowing full well she deserves the nod under the circumstances of a de facto tie? Does MC then sue to have Di Colas vote officially tossed, making the tie official and thus nullifying the committee’s pick? I sure would. And what if her DQ is reversed for some reason under appeal? Then MC would definitely need to sue to have her vote tossed, forcing the tie and triggering the committee to choose a final time between MC and Di Cola.
This is a real mess. Bit it’s clear the committee really has no option other than to pick MC, or risk dragging this thing out to who knows when.
If I was MC I would sue either way to have Di Cola’s vote tossed. Her vote should not count and she can’t be given the opportunity to ever say she won.
There is a rumor going about this evening that the same people on the DCC who recruited Di Cola to primary MC are now trying to nominate someone other than MC.
I hope someone other than tax payers are paying for this fiasco, but alas it’s the democrats so we the people are likely paying.
Taxpayers are obligated with a race this close. We know the counting machines work perfectly as the machine results and the manual results are the same.
Pdl, Is that supposed to make sense? Would the recounts be paid for differently if Republicans had this sort of dispute?
Didn't you know Piddle, it's all coming out of your pocket.
Hey I got an idea!! Why not sublet the apt in D1, and get apt in D3??
I have mixed emotions about all of this. I would like a new election to determine the results.
I agree DickD. The only really fair way would be to redo the District 3 Election without Di Cola on the ballot. But that would be a mess and take a lot of time. Di Cola knew exactly what she was doing because she lied and tried to hide her place of residence.
Rules, time constraints, costs, and logistics prevent a recount.
So including Di Cola’s illegal vote she’s up by 1.
If her illegal vote is throw out it’s a tie.
I vote for Fred. It’s about time a man took on a significant role n politics.
Does Fred live in District 3, Deb?
If by Fred you are referring to me, no I don’t live in District 3, and I won’t lie on my voter form in order to run, thanks anyway
And you assume I am a man 😉
