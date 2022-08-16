After the rescan, Di Cola’s lead shrank to a single vote.
It remained that way after all the votes were recounted Tuesday, with Di Cola earning 2,298 votes and Keegan-Ayer earning 2,297.
A crowded room at the Board of Elections building hummed with repeated murmurings of the candidates’ names on Tuesday. Spread across six tables, the 24 canvassers said “Keegan-Ayer” or “Di Cola” over and over again, affirming the choice on each ballot as it was counted and placed into a pile.
A spreadsheet with the latest tallies loomed on large TV screens above them.
Observers strolled around the room, peering over the canvassers’ shoulders as they worked. Di Cola, Keegan-Ayer and supporters for each of them visited throughout the day.
After counting the first batch of mail-in ballots, officials suspected they’d made an error, said Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner. They’d tallied 513 votes for Di Cola, when the official results had shown her receiving 514. And they’d counted 819 for Keegan-Ayer, who had 818 in the original count.
But no new ballots had been sent to the board for review due to unclear markings. And no other batch counts on Tuesday had deviated from the original results. Wagner said she thought a counting error might be the cause of the shift.
So they started counting again. Just to be sure.
"This is fascinating," Daniel Loftus, the board's attorney, whispered as he watched.
An hour passed. The canvassers sorted and piled and tallied.
“Okay, we found the one,” Wagner called out just before 2 p.m. She had been right. They’d miscounted.
“Yay,” several people said, their voices sounding tired. Scattered applause filled the room.
It was time to count the final batch — the second round of mail-in ballots.
About 30 minutes later, silence fell in the room as canvassers piled up the last few ballots.
Wagner then announced that the tallies were staying the same. The canvassers were free to go.
Only four of the 24 canvassers were from Frederick County, Wagner said. The rest had traveled from Washington, Carroll or Howard counties to help with the recount.
Election officials thanked the canvassers for their time.
In Keegan-Ayer's lawsuit against Di Cola, she also argues that Di Cola's vote — which Di Cola acknowledged she cast for herself — should be discarded.
Di Cola signed a voter registration card that listed an incorrect address for her on primary election day. Under oath at last week's hearing, Di Cola said she didn't see the address before she signed.
If one vote were removed from Di Cola's total, there would be a tie.
In the event of a tie, Carter said, the Democratic Central Committee would have to pick one of the two tied candidates to be the nominee. And since Di Cola has been disqualified, Keegan-Ayer would be the automatic choice, Carter said.
Meanwhile, as things currently stand, the committee can pick any eligible person to be the nominee. Keegan-Ayer is not guaranteed the spot.
Once the judge disqualified Di Cola from the race, the question of what to do about her vote was considered moot, attorneys said.
Keegan-Ayer's lawsuit against Di Cola was listed as closed in the online judiciary system Tuesday afternoon. It would reopen if an appeal were filed.
(10) comments
I hope someone other than tax payers are paying for this fiasco, but alas it’s the democrats so we the people are likely paying.
Taxpayers are obligated with a race this close. We know the counting machines work perfectly as the machine results and the manual results are the same.
Hey I got an idea!! Why not sublet the apt in D1, and get apt in D3??
I have mixed emotions about all of this. I would like a new election to determine the results.
I agree DickD. The only really fair way would be to redo the District 3 Election without Di Cola on the ballot. But that would be a mess and take a lot of time. Di Cola knew exactly what she was doing because she lied and tried to hide her place of residence.
So including Di Cola’s illegal vote she’s up by 1.
If her illegal vote is throw out it’s a tie.
I vote for Fred. It’s about time a man took on a significant role n politics.
Does Fred live in District 3, Deb?
If by Fred you are referring to me, no I don’t live in District 3, and I won’t lie on my voter form in order to run, thanks anyway
And you assume I am a man 😉
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.