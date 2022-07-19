Frederick County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater pulled out to a commanding lead ahead of Councilman Kai Hagen and Daryl Boffman for the Democratic nomination for Frederick County executive, based on unofficial results released early Wednesday.

Election officials, however, cannot begin counting mail-in ballots until Thursday, under state law.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(4) comments

Plumbum
Plumbum

bye bye stink-eye-kye, bye bye

Report Add Reply
Panhead

God help us.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Who?

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Seems as he already has….turning Frederick blue

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription