M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Jazmin Di Cola
M.C. Keegan-Ayer, left, and Jazmin Di Cola

Frederick County Council President M.C. requested a recount Thursday in her primary election race, which an official count from the Frederick County Board of Elections showed she lost by three votes.

Keegan-Ayer has requested that election officials recount by hand each of the 4,600 ballots cast in the race for the Democratic nomination for the District 3 council seat. District 3 encompasses the west side of Frederick.

