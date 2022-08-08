Frederick County election workers on Wednesday will decertify the results of the July 19 primary and rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots after discovering an inconsistency in their numbers, state and local officials said Monday.
The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday "discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots" in the District 3 County Council Democratic primary, according to a statement from the board on Monday.
Officials had been preparing for a recount in the race, which showed Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer losing to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by three votes. Keegan-Ayer requested the recount, which had been scheduled to begin this week.
While preparing for the recount, officials realized "there were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots," Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Monday.
Anthony Gutierrez, deputy director of the county board, said he suspected that about 100 mail-in and provisional ballots in the District 3 race had been scanned twice due to human error.
That's about 2% of the 4,597 total votes recorded in the race.
Charlson said exact numbers wouldn't be available until the local board completes a thorough review.
Local officials don't yet know whether the error was confined to certain races, precincts or parties, Gutierrez said. It's possible the problem affected every contest on the ballot, he said.
"We're certainly going to do that thorough final review and present what we find to our board and the public," Gutierrez said.
In the meantime, the decision to decertify the election results and count again was made "out of an abundance of caution," the board's statement said.
On Wednesday morning, the five-member board will vote to decertify the results, which were certified Aug. 1, Gutierrez said.
Then, officials plan to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots cast in the primary, Gutierrez said.
Current results indicate 16,668 of the 50,106 ballots cast — almost exactly a third — were either mail-in or provisional.
The rescanning of those roughly 17,000 ballots is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and officials hope to complete it in one or two days, Gutierrez said.
About 30 people, including election workers from Frederick and Howard counties and the state board, will assist, he added.
"It doesn't happen frequently," Charlson said of the impending decertification. "I can't tell you the last time it happened."
The recount Keegan-Ayer requested has been canceled. Candidates will be able to request recounts again once the rescanning and recertification is complete.
Keegan-Ayer said Monday's news "shows that the electoral process is transparent."
"They found a mistake. They are immediately coming back and correcting and rectifying that mistake," she said in a phone interview. "I would tell my constituents: Let the process work. The system will work."
Even without her recount request, Keegan-Ayer said the error would have been caught in the mandatory post-election audit.
Each local board of elections must send images of all ballots cast to Clear Ballot, an elections technology company that offers ballot verification software to municipalities across the country.
Phase 2 of the audit, which reviews mail-in and provisional ballots, hasn't been completed yet, according to the state board's website.
Di Cola could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
(48) comments
I say we use a 'voice vote' -- no pesky counting of ballots required! [cool]
Wow, all this tells me is that mail in ballots should be counted before the in person voting instead of making it a " let's get this done quickly" process where mistakes are more likely.
Good thought
If only Governor Hogan agreed with you.
How can they certify the election with such an obvious error? This tells me that mail in ballots need to be more automated and "idiot" proofed (for voting idiots and election official "idiots"). At least voting in person is fairly "idiot" proofed.
Totally agree.
Show Cause hearing is not til 8.12.2022. FNP should report it by Thanksgiving 2525.
Missing votes, imagine that. A midnight miracle… where have we heard that one before?
“ Missing votes”? Pdl603, before you start with your conspiracy theory at least try to get the information right. "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"
He doesn’t follow along well, does he?
Stop with the fake garbage accusations without a shred of evidence . FNP…please ban this conspiracy peddler.
Pdl, Are you suggesting the Frederick primary election vote discrepancy is due to a Democratic conspiracy? Do tell.
Finding votes..11,780…image that puddle. Legit or not?
LOTS of information not given in this report. How far were the totals off? Were they only for the one district that was so close or in all districts? Is Frederick County decertifying all county election results or only some? NEED BETTER INFORMATION. Also, as one in charge of our >400 vote landowners association for several years, in which the majority of landowners vote absentee (by mail), I can attest that there are ways to build in sufficient cross-checks that this kind of thing will not happen. We won't even open any ballot envelopes until all the clearances are complete (eligibility, etc.) so all those checks (e.g. provisional ballot checks) should have been done before separating the ballots from their envelopes. Also, we process subsectors with the counts for those (# of ballots have to match the # of ballot envelopes) completely aligning before tallying any of the votes on the ballots. Then there's the check that the ballot itself is valid and someone didn't check more candidates than they should have. EVERYTHING is done under dual control--with two people involved in every step for every envelope. Such things should be pro forma in a county election. So what procedures do they follow in the county, after all?
Dual control, were those procedures in place? Another question that needs an answer…what protocols do they follow in the county?
I don't know what the process is for counting votes, but I was surprised by the statement, "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots." I would have assumed that would have been checked some time ago. Was it, and, if so, was it considered within "acceptable limits"? Is some amount of error generally considered acceptable if there are no requested recounts? Just asking.
Good grief! The system works. they found a problem and it will be corrected. What's the big deal?
A certified embarrassment
Lots of comments here by Rudy Giuliani sediionist aqconspiracy theorists
Maybe you sign up for a course in reading comprehension?
Burgess - they will come out of the woodwork and make this part of the Big Lie...
And keegin has a lawsuit against at decoala. Not sure why FNP hasn’t storied about it.....
[thumbup]
With all the technology we have now and can’t even get an election right
I find the point is to get voting right. I think it’s a good thing if you find a discrepancy to clear it up. That gives me more confidence in the election process and results.
Isn't Math fantastic...maybe
So how did they "discover" there were discrepancies..?
"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"...how did they discover this? by counting I would assume? Who was doing the counting and who was verifying that the counter had counted correctly?
Again how did they KNOW "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"?
This story contains very little useful information..which is understandable at this point in this scandal...I do hope one of you intrepid reporters do a tad more follow-up on this story in the coming weeks? Because I am watching to see who is watching to see if the counters counted right? ...Thanks Intrepid Reporters....peace out
We may make MSNBC with this...remember any publicity is good publicity...I am going to email Rachel right now..to keep an eye on this one....The Frederick News Post for updates..so be prepared for way more clicks
No one is perfect...there is no such thing as perfection because there is no one agreed definition for perfection,,,everyone has a different perception as to what they consider perfection, though in this circumstance I would consider the use of math to be a pathway to perfection...so I'm looking for some math..to explain the errors in the ballot accounting/counting...
The ongoing review "suggests there were human errors in ballot accounting during the mail-in and provisional canvasses," the Frederick County Board of Elections statement said.
Is ballot accounting the same as counting? Yes,,,because accounted votes will eventually need to be counted...
Is that why the human error occurred, they were accounting provisional ballots as mail-in ballots? Odd...that the two are so similar in looks, that they are mistakenly accounted for? Do mail-in ballots look the same as provisional? Do they account these separately or together?
Who discovered this accounting error and how? Did it involve math ?
Questions that need answers...
You have to be kidding me. This is not rocket science. Makes it hard to trust the process. Elections needs to get it together - this should be fool proof and easy to validate, especially this day and age.
Have you ever been involved in this process? It is pretty intricate. But also robust, as we are now seeing.
Shift, [thumbup][thumbup]
This mail-in voting results takes forever. A terrible disservice to candidates and voters. And now we find out there are mistakes. Just more reason for people to not trust mail-in voting. And maybe we shouldn’t trust it!!
Most states who use mail-in ballots manage to do this in an accurate and timely manner. We are still hybrid and Hogan wouldn't allow counting until after the election.
They have 1 job and still screw it up.
Sadly this will only energize those who worship at the feet of former President Bone Spurs. In this case however, it appears evidence may have been found. Not just a sore loser`s claim.
Travis - exactly. Instead of celebrating that the system worked and caught the discrepency, the Big Lie folks will jump on this.
Pleased that any error wasn't tossed under the table. Unhappy, especially in this climate of baseless voter fraud allegations that this occured in our county. Only serves to give the conspiracy minded more high octane thought juice.
A discrepancy! Was it from the box pulled out from under the table, or the truckload of phony results sent from NYC??? Storm Winchester hall! Call out the National Guard! Where is Rudy Giuliani???!
Look for a TV camera! Rudy won’t be far away.
Four Seasons Landscaping
Wow! Not a good look. Credit to them for being transparent about the error. Cue the investigation into how this mess happened.
Holy Moly! Glad they are reviewing all the ballots.
Amazing isn't it...
You mean that the system works? No, not amazing.
They're going back and re-doing it because they found a discrepancy. That's how it's supposed to work. Sounds like human error at work, not a cabal of deep state operatives.
Chris - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Exactly. Well said.
[thumbup]
What!😲
