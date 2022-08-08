Frederick County election workers on Wednesday will decertify the results of the July 19 primary and rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots after discovering an inconsistency in their numbers, state and local officials said Monday.

The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday "discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots" in the District 3 County Council Democratic primary, according to a statement from the board on Monday.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(48) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

I say we use a 'voice vote' -- no pesky counting of ballots required! [cool]

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Wow, all this tells me is that mail in ballots should be counted before the in person voting instead of making it a " let's get this done quickly" process where mistakes are more likely.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Good thought

Plumbum

Good thought
MysReader2020

If only Governor Hogan agreed with you.

Report Add Reply
MD1756

How can they certify the election with such an obvious error? This tells me that mail in ballots need to be more automated and "idiot" proofed (for voting idiots and election official "idiots"). At least voting in person is fairly "idiot" proofed.

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

Totally agree.

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

Show Cause hearing is not til 8.12.2022. FNP should report it by Thanksgiving 2525.

Report Add Reply
pdl603

Missing votes, imagine that. A midnight miracle… where have we heard that one before?

Report Add Reply
Awteam2021
Awteam2021

“ Missing votes”? Pdl603, before you start with your conspiracy theory at least try to get the information right. "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

He doesn’t follow along well, does he?

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Stop with the fake garbage accusations without a shred of evidence . FNP…please ban this conspiracy peddler.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Pdl, Are you suggesting the Frederick primary election vote discrepancy is due to a Democratic conspiracy? Do tell.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Finding votes..11,780…image that puddle. Legit or not?

Report Add Reply
AJS_Monrovia

LOTS of information not given in this report. How far were the totals off? Were they only for the one district that was so close or in all districts? Is Frederick County decertifying all county election results or only some? NEED BETTER INFORMATION. Also, as one in charge of our >400 vote landowners association for several years, in which the majority of landowners vote absentee (by mail), I can attest that there are ways to build in sufficient cross-checks that this kind of thing will not happen. We won't even open any ballot envelopes until all the clearances are complete (eligibility, etc.) so all those checks (e.g. provisional ballot checks) should have been done before separating the ballots from their envelopes. Also, we process subsectors with the counts for those (# of ballots have to match the # of ballot envelopes) completely aligning before tallying any of the votes on the ballots. Then there's the check that the ballot itself is valid and someone didn't check more candidates than they should have. EVERYTHING is done under dual control--with two people involved in every step for every envelope. Such things should be pro forma in a county election. So what procedures do they follow in the county, after all?

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Dual control, were those procedures in place? Another question that needs an answer…what protocols do they follow in the county?

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

I don't know what the process is for counting votes, but I was surprised by the statement, "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots." I would have assumed that would have been checked some time ago. Was it, and, if so, was it considered within "acceptable limits"? Is some amount of error generally considered acceptable if there are no requested recounts? Just asking.

Report Add Reply
elmerchismo1

Good grief! The system works. they found a problem and it will be corrected. What's the big deal?

Report Add Reply
mgoose806

A certified embarrassment

Report Add Reply
Burgessdr

Lots of comments here by Rudy Giuliani sediionist aqconspiracy theorists

Report Add Reply
dremsberg

Maybe you sign up for a course in reading comprehension?

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Burgess - they will come out of the woodwork and make this part of the Big Lie...

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

And keegin has a lawsuit against at decoala. Not sure why FNP hasn’t storied about it.....

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

[thumbup]

AOC

[thumbup]
Learch

With all the technology we have now and can’t even get an election right

Report Add Reply
Awteam2021
Awteam2021

I find the point is to get voting right. I think it’s a good thing if you find a discrepancy to clear it up. That gives me more confidence in the election process and results.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Isn't Math fantastic...maybe

The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday "discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots" in the race, according to a statement from the board on Monday.

So how did they "discover" there were discrepancies..?

"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"...how did they discover this? by counting I would assume? Who was doing the counting and who was verifying that the counter had counted correctly?

"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots," Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Monday.

Again how did they KNOW "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"?

This story contains very little useful information..which is understandable at this point in this scandal...I do hope one of you intrepid reporters do a tad more follow-up on this story in the coming weeks? Because I am watching to see who is watching to see if the counters counted right? ...Thanks Intrepid Reporters....peace out

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

We may make MSNBC with this...remember any publicity is good publicity...I am going to email Rachel right now..to keep an eye on this one....The Frederick News Post for updates..so be prepared for way more clicks

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

No one is perfect...there is no such thing as perfection because there is no one agreed definition for perfection,,,everyone has a different perception as to what they consider perfection, though in this circumstance I would consider the use of math to be a pathway to perfection...so I'm looking for some math..to explain the errors in the ballot accounting/counting...

The ongoing review "suggests there were human errors in ballot accounting during the mail-in and provisional canvasses," the Frederick County Board of Elections statement said.

Is ballot accounting the same as counting? Yes,,,because accounted votes will eventually need to be counted...

Is that why the human error occurred, they were accounting provisional ballots as mail-in ballots? Odd...that the two are so similar in looks, that they are mistakenly accounted for? Do mail-in ballots look the same as provisional? Do they account these separately or together?

Who discovered this accounting error and how? Did it involve math ?

Questions that need answers...

Report Add Reply
dremsberg

You have to be kidding me. This is not rocket science. Makes it hard to trust the process. Elections needs to get it together - this should be fool proof and easy to validate, especially this day and age.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Have you ever been involved in this process? It is pretty intricate. But also robust, as we are now seeing.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Shift, [thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
neilyoungfan25

This mail-in voting results takes forever. A terrible disservice to candidates and voters. And now we find out there are mistakes. Just more reason for people to not trust mail-in voting. And maybe we shouldn’t trust it!!

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Most states who use mail-in ballots manage to do this in an accurate and timely manner. We are still hybrid and Hogan wouldn't allow counting until after the election.

Report Add Reply
FyremanEd
FyremanEd

They have 1 job and still screw it up.

Report Add Reply
Travis Bickle

Sadly this will only energize those who worship at the feet of former President Bone Spurs. In this case however, it appears evidence may have been found. Not just a sore loser`s claim.

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Travis - exactly. Instead of celebrating that the system worked and caught the discrepency, the Big Lie folks will jump on this.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Pleased that any error wasn't tossed under the table. Unhappy, especially in this climate of baseless voter fraud allegations that this occured in our county. Only serves to give the conspiracy minded more high octane thought juice.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

A discrepancy! Was it from the box pulled out from under the table, or the truckload of phony results sent from NYC??? Storm Winchester hall! Call out the National Guard! Where is Rudy Giuliani???!

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Look for a TV camera! Rudy won’t be far away.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Four Seasons Landscaping

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

Wow! Not a good look. Credit to them for being transparent about the error. Cue the investigation into how this mess happened.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Holy Moly! Glad they are reviewing all the ballots.

Report Add Reply
Boomer631B
Boomer631B

Amazing isn't it...

Report Add Reply
chris

You mean that the system works? No, not amazing.

They're going back and re-doing it because they found a discrepancy. That's how it's supposed to work. Sounds like human error at work, not a cabal of deep state operatives.

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Chris - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
AJS_Monrovia

Exactly. Well said.

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

[thumbup]

AOC

[thumbup]
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

What!😲

Dwasserba

What!😲

