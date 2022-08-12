M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Jazmin Di Cola
M.C. Keegan-Ayer, left, and Jazmin Di Cola

A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Friday disqualified Jazmin Di Cola from the County Council primary race she won by a single vote, after her opponent, Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, challenged Di Cola’s residency.

Di Cola has five days to file an appeal. Assuming her disqualification stands, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, by state law, has until Aug. 19 to choose a replacement nominee to fill the vacancy.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(44) comments

Plumbum
Plumbum

Aren’t you supposed to call the doctor if your election lasts this long?

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Quote:

” The Frederick County Charter says County Council candidates must live within the district they are seeking to represent “for at least one year prior to election or appointment.”

As to which, she did. She lived there for nearly 3 yrs

Report Add Reply
matts853

That wasn’t even argued by her council, and the language was in fact affirmed by the judge to mean continuous when plaintiff’s council brought it up. She said you don’t get to “bank time” over the years. I was there. You’re wrong PB. Move along now.

Report Add Reply
Comment deleted.
AOC
AOC

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
DickD

Wasn't there a question of Keegin Ayers filing too?

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Quote:

"She feels it's kind of being held against her that she had a difficult time," Semler said after the ruling. "She was trying to find a home for her kids."

Ok, but they signed a 12 month lease on an apartment. Why would someone commit to 12 months if they’re looking to buy now?? Possibly there is an early cancellation penalty? If I sold the home to buy another and needed a temporary place to live, I would not be committing to 12 months!!

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

Available apartments can be difficult to find and the property managers are not likely to provide a 6-month lease without doubling the rent. Still, given that she was running for office, she should have found *something* in the district to rent, even an apartment in a basement or over a garage. Anything.

Report Add Reply
ma23464

Dicola should be criminally charged and sentenced

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Quote:

” "I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are." From Keegin.

This is an extremely racial comment Keegin made. “They have to be honest”. “They” as in Hispanics as a whole. Keegin just implied that Hispanics are dishonest.

What a snooty snooty snooty snooty person Keegin just showed herself to be.

~ Plums

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

K-A should have stopped at the first quote. The second quote is a double-handful of cringe.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Agreed Walk. [thumbup]

Quote:

"I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are."

As someone who dislikes hyper-sensitive, virtue signaling, 'woke' people, I have to say that statement should be re-worded or perhaps best -- retracted. In either case a sincere apology should be given.

Keegan-Ayer seems like a good person and she has one heck of a resume:

https://frederickcountymd.gov/594/MC-Keegan-Ayer---District-3

I doubt she meant any offense. I'd like to think that had she prepared a written statement it would have been worded differently.

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

Only one person in this whole affair has made any kind of a case for dishonesty.

And that person, as the Judge ruled, would be Jasmin DiCola.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

MC did not word that well, but I think she meant that any candidate has to be truthful.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Who’s on first?

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

JDC sounds so busy that I'm not sure she would have had time to do a good job. Hopefully she finds other ways to serve. I hope here political life continues after this setback. I also hope she acknowledges this as a teachable moment about honesty.

Report Add Reply
stevemckay
stevemckay

Nice perspective

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

We can all have personal lives upended and still do our jobs. Di Cola needed a campaign manager to keep track of these details who could have told her right away that these choices were wrong, regardless of whether she had good intentions.

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

The judge made the right decision. Citizens in the district deserve the truth and an honest candidate. There are plenty of places she could have rented in the district and yet she choose not to do so. Bottom line, we owe gratitude to MC Keegan-Ayer for ensuring honesty and integrity. Truth matters.

Report Add Reply
MD1756

The voters should have a right to a new primary.

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

Justice has prevailed.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Guess I gotta go dig up my provisional voting receipt and make sure it got counted. It wasn’t for DiCola.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

12 month lease out of the precinct.

Case closed

Keegin prevails

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Also, should the apt property manager be sharing / disclosing such information, isn’t that confidential?

Report Add Reply
Adoptdontshop

If they were issued a subpoena, which it seems like they were they have to testify.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Trump didn’t!

Report
threecents
threecents

Property manager/client privilege?

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

I noticed yesterday the stories in the f’npee mentioned witnesses. And thought, “some of those witnesses should not be speaking”

Report
AOC
AOC

When the appropriate subpoena was issued it had to be produced.

Duces Tecum

[Latin, Bring with you.] Commonly called a Subpoena Duces Tecum, a type of legal writ requiring one who has been summoned to appear in court to bring some specified item with him or her for use or examination by the court.

A person served with a subpoena duces tecum might be required to present documents, such as business records or other pieces of physical evidence, for the inspection of the court.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

I was served about a year ago as a business owner. A litigants atty wanted emails and text messages. I didn’t comply.

Report
Plumbum
Plumbum

The 12 month lease indicates that decola had no intentions of living in the precinct. But.......we still gotta remember the poorly written residency code.......

Report
Comment deleted.
stjohn42

And if they had let it pass you would be criticizing those same white liberals for no following the law. No-residency is a serious matter, but their could be a perfectly valid reason for temporarily living outside of the district. I think it is in everyones best interest to let the judge do their job.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

This breaking news tells absolutely nothing. A Commentor will have the story before fnpee

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

“At the beginning of the proceedings Friday, Di Cola’s attorney, Bernard Semler, argued that the Circuit Court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case and asked Judge Julia Martz-Fisher to delay the hearing.”

Di Cola already has a guaranteed cause for appeal, “incompetent representation.” It is obvious Bernie Semler cannot read and the judge proved it by denying the motion to delay/dismiss.

§ 12-202. Judicial challenges

(a) In general. -- If no other timely and adequate remedy is provided by this article, a registered voter may seek judicial relief from any act or omission relating to an election, whether or not the election has been held, on the grounds that the act or omission:

(1) is inconsistent with this article or other law applicable to the elections process; and

(2) may change or has changed the outcome of the election.

(b) Place and time of filing. -- A registered voter may seek judicial relief under this section in the appropriate circuit court within the earlier of:

(1) 10 days after the act or omission or the date the act or omission became known to the petitioner; or

(2) 7 days after the election results are certified, unless the election was a gubernatorial primary or special primary election, in which case 3 days after the election results are certified.

Report Add Reply
Comment deleted.
MrSniper
MrSniper

Chill out. Let the court make its decision. Plenty of time for histrionics.

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Address changes are to be made for a driver's license within 30 days of moving. What address is on her's, and when was it recorded?

Report Add Reply
fnpreader123

Seriously, this doesn't seem difficult. Why do some people have to make everything difficult lol

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

I se tags that should have been changed years ago from people who have lived near me that don’t have two houses and the tags are out of state.

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

On the one hand, it would be a crummy way to lose an election. On the other hand, it’s gross for politicians to choose their electorate. I’m torn on this one. It will be interesting to see how & why the court decides.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

If her vote and her husband’s votes are disqualified Di Cola lost the election by 1 vote.

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

If it turns out his vote is disqualified and MC’s total goes down, yikes

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Yikes indeed!

Report
elvin

This will surely increase the people of Frederick County's confidence in the election process..Keegan-Ayer loses - APPEAL!!! Let's decertify the election. Keegan-Ayer loses again - APPEAL!!! Now get Di Cola disqualified on a residence technically. If anyone wants to instill any fairness in the system surely,, surely Keegan-Ayer can NOT replace Di Cola on the ballot.

Report Add Reply
matthewboh

She should be disqualified. Her vote should be removed.

Report Add Reply

