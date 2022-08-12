A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Friday disqualified Jazmin Di Cola from the County Council primary race she won by a single vote, after her opponent, Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, challenged Di Cola’s residency.
Di Cola has five days to file an appeal. Assuming her disqualification stands, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, by state law, has until Aug. 19 to choose a replacement nominee to fill the vacancy.
Keegan-Ayer — who competed with Di Cola for the Democratic nomination for the council’s District 3 seat — sued Di Cola on Aug. 4, arguing that she didn’t actually live in the district they were both seeking to represent.
Instead, Keegan-Ayer alleged, Di Cola was living in an apartment on Overton Circle, which is in Council District 1, according to state election records.
The Frederick County Charter says County Council candidates must live within the district they are seeking to represent “for at least one year prior to election or appointment.”
Di Cola and her attorney acknowledged during an eight-hour hearing Friday that she was renting an apartment on Overton Circle. She acknowledged that her furniture was there and that she had spent most of her time there in recent months.
But Di Cola still said her primary residence was on Lauren Court in west Frederick, at a home within the boundaries of District 3. She also maintained that she was actively trying to purchase a home in the district.
Di Cola’s mother owns the Lauren Court townhouse. It’s a “boarding house,” witnesses said, where several tenants live.
Attorneys on Friday questioned Di Cola and almost a dozen other witnesses, including a neighbor from Lauren Court who said he almost never saw Di Cola at the property.
Di Cola could not identify or describe any of the tenants at the Lauren Court house.
The property manager at the Overton Circle complex, meanwhile, testified that Di Cola is a tenant there and signed a 12-month lease in May. The office manager at a Clarksville car dealership testified that when Di Cola signed documents related to a June car purchase, she used the Overton Circle address.
Keegan-Ayer’s attorneys also leaned heavily on the fact that Di Cola asked the U.S. Postal Service to forward her mail to the Overton Circle apartment, and that, until recently, no official or business records listed the Lauren Court address.
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher said the evidence showed that Di Cola’s actions violated the county charter.
“I’m sorry, because it’s a very, very important issue,” Martz-Fisher said. “The voters of Frederick County relied on this. … I think it’s very, very unfortunate, but I can’t find any other way.”
Di Cola declined a request for an interview after the decision.
Her attorney, Bernard Semler, said Friday evening that his client was “heartbroken” by the decision.
Semler, during the proceedings, painted a picture of Di Cola as a busy single mother who, amid the pressures of running a campaign and juggling three different businesses, signed a lease at Overton Circle because she was desperate to find a temporary place for herself and her children.
“It’s a special set of circumstances,” Semler said.
Di Cola testified that she was in the process of separating from her husband when they sold the house that they owned on Sawmill Court. That was May 9. Di Cola rented the property there for an additional month, until June 9.
The Sawmill Court house was within District 3.
Shortly before the rent-back period on the Sawmill Court house ended, Di Cola put in an offer on a house just a few blocks away. It, too, was in District 3.
But Di Cola was outbid, she and her Realtor testified Friday.
Di Cola has been working with the Realtor since March to find a home within District 3 to purchase, she said.
“She feels it’s kind of being held against her that she had a difficult time,” Semler said after the ruling. “She was trying to find a home for her kids.”
At one point, Di Cola began to cry on the witness stand.
Di Cola, a political newcomer, ran a campaign that promised better representation for the largely immigrant and Hispanic-populated west side of Frederick city.
“I was dealing with so much in my life,” Di Cola said through her tears. “I had a community that wanted a voice and change.”
Keegan-Ayer said Friday evening that she was “pleased with the verdict” but “sad that it came to this.”
“As candidates, we have to hold ourselves to higher standards of honesty and truthfulness. We have to have integrity. And unfortunately, there was some question here,” Keegan-Ayer said. “I felt that it needed to be aired and it needed to come out.
“I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are.”
Initial election results showed Di Cola ahead by three votes. Her lead shrank to one vote when election officials found an accounting discrepancy and had to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots countwide.
Keegan-Ayer had requested a recount when the election was first certified. She again requested one when the election was recertified.
She said on Friday that she is still weighing whether she wants to proceed with a recount. If she were to win through a recount, there would be no vacancy — she would advance to the general election.
Much of Friday’s proceedings hinged on the definition of a “domicile.” Semler urged the judge to consider previous cases in which, he said, appellate courts ruled that a candidate can technically maintain a domicile in a district even if they haven’t owned or rented property there in years.
Semler argued that a place couldn’t be considered a person’s domicile unless they had no plans to abandon it. That isn’t the case with the Overton Circle apartment, he said, because Di Cola plans to move soon.
Di Cola testified that she signed a 12-month lease at the complex, rather than the shorter-term leases she was offered, to keep her monthly rent lower.
The leasing agent for the building testified that rent for a six-month lease could be $200 to $300 more per month than rent for a 12-month lease. The specific costs vary from unit to unit, she said.
There are options for terminating the lease early, the agent said.
When Di Cola first took to the witness stand, she was asked to state her residential address for the record.
She answered that her “residence and domicile” was on Lauren Court.
“I didn’t ask you your domicile,” said Keegan-Ayer’s attorney, Tim Maloney. “Where do you live?”
Di Cola said she lived on Lauren Court. But Maloney was persistent in challenging that assertion.
The pair had tense exchanges at times, going back and forth at one point about where Di Cola’s son keeps his bike versus where he keeps his scooter.
The only available space in the house at Lauren Court is a basement with a single bed, Di Cola said. Meanwhile, Overton Circle has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Maloney argued that it defied logic to imagine Di Cola would choose to have her family stay at the Lauren Court house rather than the apartment they were paying for.
“The rules have to mean something,” he said, referencing the county charter. “These residency requirements have to have some integrity.”
Di Cola first attempted to update her records with the Lauren Court address on the afternoon of Aug. 2, she said Friday.
She testified that she was unaware at that time of any rumors about her residency. The Aug. 2 change was with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to update her driver’s license.
The change came several hours after Di Cola sent a text message to a News-Post reporter who had asked about her residence. She responded that she lived at Lauren Court.
Aren’t you supposed to call the doctor if your election lasts this long?
Quote:
” The Frederick County Charter says County Council candidates must live within the district they are seeking to represent “for at least one year prior to election or appointment.”
As to which, she did. She lived there for nearly 3 yrs
That wasn’t even argued by her council, and the language was in fact affirmed by the judge to mean continuous when plaintiff’s council brought it up. She said you don’t get to “bank time” over the years. I was there. You’re wrong PB. Move along now.
[thumbup]
Wasn't there a question of Keegin Ayers filing too?
Quote:
"She feels it's kind of being held against her that she had a difficult time," Semler said after the ruling. "She was trying to find a home for her kids."
Ok, but they signed a 12 month lease on an apartment. Why would someone commit to 12 months if they’re looking to buy now?? Possibly there is an early cancellation penalty? If I sold the home to buy another and needed a temporary place to live, I would not be committing to 12 months!!
Available apartments can be difficult to find and the property managers are not likely to provide a 6-month lease without doubling the rent. Still, given that she was running for office, she should have found *something* in the district to rent, even an apartment in a basement or over a garage. Anything.
Dicola should be criminally charged and sentenced
Quote:
” "I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are." From Keegin.
This is an extremely racial comment Keegin made. “They have to be honest”. “They” as in Hispanics as a whole. Keegin just implied that Hispanics are dishonest.
What a snooty snooty snooty snooty person Keegin just showed herself to be.
~ Plums
K-A should have stopped at the first quote. The second quote is a double-handful of cringe.
Agreed Walk. [thumbup]
Quote:
"I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are."
As someone who dislikes hyper-sensitive, virtue signaling, 'woke' people, I have to say that statement should be re-worded or perhaps best -- retracted. In either case a sincere apology should be given.
Keegan-Ayer seems like a good person and she has one heck of a resume:
https://frederickcountymd.gov/594/MC-Keegan-Ayer---District-3
I doubt she meant any offense. I'd like to think that had she prepared a written statement it would have been worded differently.
Only one person in this whole affair has made any kind of a case for dishonesty.
And that person, as the Judge ruled, would be Jasmin DiCola.
MC did not word that well, but I think she meant that any candidate has to be truthful.
Who’s on first?
JDC sounds so busy that I'm not sure she would have had time to do a good job. Hopefully she finds other ways to serve. I hope here political life continues after this setback. I also hope she acknowledges this as a teachable moment about honesty.
Nice perspective
We can all have personal lives upended and still do our jobs. Di Cola needed a campaign manager to keep track of these details who could have told her right away that these choices were wrong, regardless of whether she had good intentions.
The judge made the right decision. Citizens in the district deserve the truth and an honest candidate. There are plenty of places she could have rented in the district and yet she choose not to do so. Bottom line, we owe gratitude to MC Keegan-Ayer for ensuring honesty and integrity. Truth matters.
The voters should have a right to a new primary.
Justice has prevailed.
Guess I gotta go dig up my provisional voting receipt and make sure it got counted. It wasn’t for DiCola.
12 month lease out of the precinct.
Case closed
Keegin prevails
Also, should the apt property manager be sharing / disclosing such information, isn’t that confidential?
If they were issued a subpoena, which it seems like they were they have to testify.
Trump didn’t!
Property manager/client privilege?
I noticed yesterday the stories in the f’npee mentioned witnesses. And thought, “some of those witnesses should not be speaking”
When the appropriate subpoena was issued it had to be produced.
Duces Tecum
[Latin, Bring with you.] Commonly called a Subpoena Duces Tecum, a type of legal writ requiring one who has been summoned to appear in court to bring some specified item with him or her for use or examination by the court.
A person served with a subpoena duces tecum might be required to present documents, such as business records or other pieces of physical evidence, for the inspection of the court.
I was served about a year ago as a business owner. A litigants atty wanted emails and text messages. I didn’t comply.
The 12 month lease indicates that decola had no intentions of living in the precinct. But.......we still gotta remember the poorly written residency code.......
And if they had let it pass you would be criticizing those same white liberals for no following the law. No-residency is a serious matter, but their could be a perfectly valid reason for temporarily living outside of the district. I think it is in everyones best interest to let the judge do their job.
This breaking news tells absolutely nothing. A Commentor will have the story before fnpee
“At the beginning of the proceedings Friday, Di Cola’s attorney, Bernard Semler, argued that the Circuit Court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case and asked Judge Julia Martz-Fisher to delay the hearing.”
Di Cola already has a guaranteed cause for appeal, “incompetent representation.” It is obvious Bernie Semler cannot read and the judge proved it by denying the motion to delay/dismiss.
§ 12-202. Judicial challenges
(a) In general. -- If no other timely and adequate remedy is provided by this article, a registered voter may seek judicial relief from any act or omission relating to an election, whether or not the election has been held, on the grounds that the act or omission:
(1) is inconsistent with this article or other law applicable to the elections process; and
(2) may change or has changed the outcome of the election.
(b) Place and time of filing. -- A registered voter may seek judicial relief under this section in the appropriate circuit court within the earlier of:
(1) 10 days after the act or omission or the date the act or omission became known to the petitioner; or
(2) 7 days after the election results are certified, unless the election was a gubernatorial primary or special primary election, in which case 3 days after the election results are certified.
Chill out. Let the court make its decision. Plenty of time for histrionics.
Address changes are to be made for a driver's license within 30 days of moving. What address is on her's, and when was it recorded?
Seriously, this doesn't seem difficult. Why do some people have to make everything difficult lol
I se tags that should have been changed years ago from people who have lived near me that don’t have two houses and the tags are out of state.
On the one hand, it would be a crummy way to lose an election. On the other hand, it’s gross for politicians to choose their electorate. I’m torn on this one. It will be interesting to see how & why the court decides.
If her vote and her husband’s votes are disqualified Di Cola lost the election by 1 vote.
If it turns out his vote is disqualified and MC’s total goes down, yikes
Yikes indeed!
This will surely increase the people of Frederick County's confidence in the election process..Keegan-Ayer loses - APPEAL!!! Let's decertify the election. Keegan-Ayer loses again - APPEAL!!! Now get Di Cola disqualified on a residence technically. If anyone wants to instill any fairness in the system surely,, surely Keegan-Ayer can NOT replace Di Cola on the ballot.
She should be disqualified. Her vote should be removed.
