Council candidates

Frederick County Council candidates, clockwise from top left, Jazmin Di Cola, M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Michael Blue and Mason Carter

The Frederick County Council president lost her reelection bid by three votes, and both she and the council’s vice president lost to first-time candidates, according to unofficial primary election results from Friday, the final day of ballot counting.

Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic nomination for the council’s District 3 seat to Jazmin Di Cola, a business owner and community advocate. District 3 encompasses the west side of Frederick.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(3) comments

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

It ought to fun having Madison Cawthorne on the county council…

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

Write-in MC in November!

Report Add Reply
Aperiodic.Moralist1

[thumbdown]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription