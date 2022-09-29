Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
As a veteran investigator, William Valentine has adapted easily to some of the methods of campaigning, like knocking on doors and talking to potential voters.
Now he's hoping to bring his experience to a seat in the House of Delegates in Annapolis.
Valentine, who is retired as a lieutenant with the Westminster Police Department, is currently an investigator with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. He said he can add knowledge of local government to the state level.
“I thought I could bring a lot to the table as far as my public background, working in county-level government and municipal government, having a good understanding of the inner workings and how to get things accomplished,” he said.
Valentine is one of two Republicans running for two seats in District 2A, along with Delegate William Wivell. No Democrats are running in the Nov. 8 general election.
The recently redrawn district stretches across northern Frederick County and eastern Washington County from the Pennsylvania line to the Potomac River.
Valentine ran unsuccessfully for Frederick County Council from District 5 in 2018, losing in the Republican primary.
He said he began to think about running again in 2021 when it became clear there would be some open positions in the State House, with Sen. Michael Hough running for Frederick County executive and Delegate Dan Cox running for governor.
Frederick County's charter form of government and Washington County's commissioner-based government present something of a challenge, but the two counties share an economic base of agriculture and small business, Valentine said.
His website lists his key issues as:
- support for law enforcement and public safety
- defense of civil liberties and the Second Amendment
- preservation of natural resources and the agricultural community
- limiting taxes, government fees and regulations
- advocating for efficient, transparent, and limited state government.
With his law enforcement background, Valentine said, he supports tougher sentences for violent criminals and people who commit handgun violations.
“I'd like to see these individuals that are continually out hurting individuals be sentenced appropriately,” he said.
As for how to support law enforcement, people need a better understanding of the issues officers face as part of their jobs.
“Police are not perfect, I think we all know that, we all understand that,” he said. “And at the same time, they make decisions ... not only with very little information, very little time to do so, they try to make the best decision with the information they have at the time,” he said.
He has questions about legislation creating local review boards for police, and said the process can always be updated to make it better.
“I'm just concerned that individuals are being appointed to boards with very little background or understanding of why police do what they do,” he said.
As a Republican facing a Democratic majority in Annapolis, he recognizes the need to reach agreement with his colleagues while still maintaining his own values and those of his constituents.
“Everybody should have a hard line in the sand. ... There's a supermajority, there has been for years and that's not going to change,” he said.
But he knows the everyday work of governing means also looking for common ground.
“You start building relationships and friendships and trying to get people to understand,” he said. “Just trying to bring forward my constituency, the citizens and the folks that live in my district and the impact that legislation A, B, or C would have. We're all trying to accomplish the same thing.”
