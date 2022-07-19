Primary Election Schulz
Republican gubernatorial candidate and Frederick County resident Kelly Schulz fills out her ballot at the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club polling place near Walkersville on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick County residents flocked to polling places in Maryland's primaries on Tuesday, choosing candidates they want on the general election ballot in November. 

There were races on the ballot for many offices at the county, state and federal level. 

pdl603

Democrat motto “Vote early and often”.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

“He doesn’t know what’s going on. He has a little paper every place he goes to tell him what to do next,” Morningstar said."

And he's not afraid to show the public his little papers, either. Oops, he's not supposed to! [lol][lol][lol]

"Let's go Brandon. I agree."

Fredginrickey

82, and deluded…the TrumpTraitorCult demographic. Bet she doesn’t know Biden has reduced the Historic Debt and Deficit created by Twitler . What happened to the TeaParty? Crickets 2016-2020.

pdl603

“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers” Socrates. Democrats have lost the debate, so comments like yours are not unexpected.

threecents
threecents

CD, I would tell you to grow up, but you are probably older than Biden

