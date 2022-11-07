The Frederick County Board of Elections will begin releasing general election results after polling places close Tuesday night, but thousands of mail-in ballots won't be counted until later in the week.
Frederick County's voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters who arrive before 8 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot. Polling places will remain open if there is a line of people who gathered before 8 p.m.
The county's eight drop box locations for mail-in ballots will be locked at 8 p.m., too. Below is a list of where the county's drop boxes can be found.
- Frederick County Board of Elections, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick
- Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive
- Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont
- Governor Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick
- Myersville Town Hall, 301 Main St. (new location)
- Oakdale High School, 5850 Eaglehead Drive, Ijamsville
- Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
- William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
The Frederick County Board of Elections will begin releasing election results after all polling sites have closed, county Elections Director Barbara Wagner said in a phone interview on Monday.
Unlike the primary election, local elections officials were allowed to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. The Board of Elections will first release results from the 3,776 mail-in ballots that canvassers counted on Oct. 17.
Next, the board will release results from the more than 16,000 ballots cast in person during the eight-day early voting period.
The board will then begin releasing results from in-person voting on Election Day.
Local canvassers will begin counting the remaining mail-in ballots on Thursday. Canvassers will continue counting on Friday, which is Veterans Day. Wagner said she expects the counting will go at least through Saturday.
As of Monday, more than 29,400 mail-in ballots were sent to Frederick County voters, Wagner said. More than 18,000, or 61%, had been returned to the county's Board of Elections.
State law says that the county's Board of Elections cannot begin counting provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone's registration or eligibility — until Nov. 16.
The Board of Elections is expected to certify the final general election results on Nov. 18.
Below is an overview of the races and ballot questions on ballots in Frederick County:
Local races
Frederick County executive
- Jessica Fitzwater, Democrat
- Michael Hough, Republican
Seven seats on the Frederick County Council
At-large (voters elect two candidates)
- Brad W. Young and Renee Knapp, Democrats
- Philip Dacey and Tony Chmelik, Republicans
District 1
- Jerry Donald, Democrat
- John A. Distel, Republican
District 2
- Lisa Jarosinski, Democrat
- Steven J. McKay, Republican
District 3
- M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Democrat
- Shelley Aloi, Republican
District 4
- Kavonte Duckett, Democrat
- John Fer, Republican
District 5
- Julianna Lufkin, Democrat
- Mason Carter, Republican
Frederick County Board of Education (voters elect four candidates)
- Nancy A. Allen, Olivia Angolia and Cindy Rose are running on the Education Not Indoctrination slate
- Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho are running on the Students First slate
Frederick County sheriff
- Karl Bickel, Democrat
- Chuck Jenkins, Republican
State's attorney
- Charlie Smith, a Republican, is running unopposed.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
- Megan LeRoux, Democrat
- Sandra K. Dalton, Republican
Register of Wills
- Chris Manners, Democrat
- Mary C. Rolle, Republican
Judge of the Orphans' Court (voters elect three candidates)
- Bonnie L. Nicholson, Michael A. Powell and Marvin Schwab, Democrats
- Wesley T. Gregory, Jimmy W. Trout and Susan W. Wilson, Republicans
Judge of the Circuit Court
- Kathleen Diane English is unopposed.
Local ballot questions
Question A
- The County Council's authority to approve binding arbitration awards for firefighters
Question B
- Fringe benefits for County Council members
U.S. senator
- Chris Van Hollen, Democrat
- Chris Chaffee, Republican
U.S. House of Representatives
District 6
- David J. Trone, Democrat
- Neil C. Parrott, Republican
State races
Governor and Lt. Governor
- Wes Moore and Aruna Miller, Democrats
- Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli, Republicans
- David Lashar and Christiana Logansmith, Libertarians
- Nancy Wallace and Patrick Elder, Green Party
- David Harding and Cathy White, Working Class Party
Comptroller
- Brooke Elizabeth Lierman, Democrat
- Barry Glassman, Republican
Attorney General
- Anthony G. Brown, Democrat
- Michael Anthony Peroutka, Republican
Maryland state Senate
District 2
- Shawn Demetrious Perry, Democrat
- Paul D. Corderman, Republican
District 3
- Karen Lewis Young, Democrat
- Angela Ariel McIntosh, Republican
District 4
- Carleah M. Summers, Democrat
- William "Bill" Folden, Republican
District 5
- Justin Ready, a Republican, is running unopposed.
Maryland House of Delegates
District 2A (voters elect two candidates)
- William Joseph Wivell and William Valentine, both Republicans, are running unopposed for the two seats.
District 3 (voters elect three candidates)
- Kris Fair, Ken Kerr and Karen Simpson, Democrats
- Kathy Diener and Justin Wages, Republicans
District 4 (voters elect three candidates)
- Andrew Duck, Brandon Duck and Millicent A. Hall, Democrats
- Barrie S. Ciliberti, April Fleming Miller and Jesse T. Pippy, Republicans
District 5 (voters elect three candidates)
- Christopher Eric Bouchat, April Rose and Chris Tomlinson, all Republicans, are running unopposed for the three seats.
Judge for the Court of Special Appeals at large
- Voters will choose whether Stuart R. Berger and Terrence M.R. Zic will continue to hold their two seats.
Statewide ballot questions
Question 1
- Renaming the Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals
Question 2
- Eligibility of senators and delegates based on residency
Question 3
- Limits for civil jury trials
Question 4
- Legalization of cannabis
Question 5
- Changing how orphans' court judges are chosen in Howard County
The wording of all ballot questions is posted at www.elections.maryland.gov/elections/2022/index.html#ballot_question.
Official ballots are posted at elections.maryland.gov.
For other election information, go to frederickcountymd.gov/1198/Board-of-Elections.
The Frederick County Board of Elections phone number is 301-600-8683 (VOTE).
