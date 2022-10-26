Frederick County voters will decide on two local ballot questions in the November general election, one about whether the County Council has the final say in labor disputes between the county and its firefighters, and another about whether County Council members should receive health insurance.
Voters will determine if the amendments will become part of the county’s charter when they cast their general election ballots.
Election Day will be Nov. 8. Early voting is open from Thursday until Nov. 3. The Maryland State Board of Elections began sending mail-in ballots to Frederick County voters on Oct. 1.
Here's what voters should know about the county's ballot questions as they head to the polls for early voting or send their mail-in ballots.
Question A — Clarification of the binding arbitration process with career firefighters
Voters will decide whether to adopt an amendment to clarify language in the county charter to make it clear that the County Council has the final say in bargaining disagreements between the county and its career firefighters.
In 2018, Frederick County voters approved Question D, which granted the county the authority to appoint a neutral arbitrator for labor disputes between the county and its career firefighters. Nearly 73% of the vote was in favor of the charter amendment.
The arbitrator’s ruling is binding for the county executive. The County Council, though, would have the authority to decrease a contract amount determined by an arbitrator.
The county’s charter gives the County Council the final say in labor disputes because the council has the final vote on the county’s budget, which funds the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Following the vote in 2018, a union that represents the county's career firefighters sued the county, stating that an arbitrator’s decision should be binding for the entire county, including the County Council. A judge dismissed the case in March 2021.
This year’s ballot question is meant to clarify that the council has the final say, Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, said in July. Blue sponsored the proposed charter amendment.
Ballots will provide the following explanation: "This charter amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to clarify language to make it clear that the County Council maintains sole authority to approve and disapprove the use of taxpayer funding in the county budget concerning binding arbitration awards."
Voters can vote for the charter amendment, or against it.
Question B — Allowing council members to receive fringe benefits
County Council members will be eligible to receive fringe benefits like health insurance if the county's voters approve Question B.
County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, who proposed the charter amendment, said during a council meeting in July that the lack of health benefits for council members limits who is able to run for the positions.
The county considers council members part-time employees and pays them $22,500 per year. Council members' pay will increase to $35,000 when the next council takes office in December, following the general election.
Ballots will provide the following explanation: "This charter amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to permit County Council members to receive allowances and fringe benefits in addition to a salary."
Voters can vote for the charter amendment, or against it.
