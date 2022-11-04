Since the July primary election, Jessica Fitzwater has positioned herself as the Frederick County executive candidate who will build on the last eight years, while her opponent, Michael Hough, has campaigned with a promise to take the county in a new direction.
Fitzwater, a Democrat and a two-term member of the Frederick County Council, and Hough, a Republican and a two-term state senator, are running to succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, D.
Gardner has been the county’s top elected official since the shift to a charter form of government, with a county executive and a legislative County Council, in 2014. After serving two terms, Gardner cannot run for a third.
This summary of their positions is based on candidate forums in September and October, podcast interviews with the News-Post, email responses from each candidate on Thursday and responses to questions the News-Post sent out before the July 19 primary election for an online voters guide.
First steps in officeFitzwater
Fitzwater said that one of her first moves as county executive would be hosting budget listening sessions in each of the five County Council districts to get input before drafting the county’s budget for the next fiscal year.
She would also create an online dashboard to monitor progress the county has made implementing the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which the county adopted in 2019 to guide growth and development.
She plans to add a small business navigator to the county’s Office of Economic Development to guide small business owners looking to expand or locate in the county.
Hough
Hough said that, if elected, he would immediately implement a hiring freeze for nonessential county government employees as part of a larger effort to slow the rate of growth of the county’s budget.
Hough would issue a stop-work order for construction at the county’s 209,000 square-foot facility at Himes Avenue.
He would establish an independent commission to review the county’s purchase of the property, too. The county bought the Himes Avenue building, and the 26 acres of property it’s on, for $20 million in 2021 to accelerate large projects, like relocating the county’s 911 call center and potentially adding a library to the west side of the city.
Public schools fundingFitzwater
Fitzwater said she would increase funding for the Frederick County Board of Education and “fight to boost state investment in our system.”
The county measures its funding for the Board of Education against “maintenance of effort” levels, a minimum legal threshold that requires counties to provide at least the same amount of money per student from year to year.
The county’s budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 included roughly $365 million for the Board of Education, an increase of $35 million.
Hough
In an email, Hough wrote: “The current county budget has the Board of Education budget increasing by an average of $13 million a year. I commit to funding at least this current increase.”
Police fundingFitzwater
Fitzwater said the county needs to ensure the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office “has the resources it needs” to serve one of the state’s fastest growing counties. She said she would make “necessary investments in all of our frontline first responders.”
Hough
Hough said the county needs to increase funding for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
He also said the county should add police costs to the adequate public facilities ordinance, which builders pay to ensure that development does not overburden roads and intersections, as well as schools and water and sewer infrastructure.
TaxesFitzwater
Fitzwater said she would propose that the county maintain its property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value for her first year in office.
Hough
Hough said he would seek to lower the county’s property tax rate to the constant-yield rate.
The constant-yield rate is the property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. The constant-yield rate for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $1.02 per $100 of assessed value.
Adopting this rate would have lowered the county’s tax revenue by $13 million for the current fiscal year.
287(g)Fitzwater
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office participates in the 287(g) program, which allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train law enforcement officers to ask the immigration status of those booked at jails. In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.
Fitzwater said the 287(g) agreement hinders businesses’ ability to attract employees and makes many people feel unsafe calling the police if they need help.
But, Fitzwater said she wouldn’t have the ability as county executive to change the agreement.
Hough
Hough said that he supports the 287(g) agreement and that people who oppose the program do not understand its intent.
TransportationFitzwater
Fitzwater said she would ensure that expanding the most congested four miles of U.S. 15 through Frederick remains a federal, state and local priority.
She would “work to improve” commuter routes in the county, including Interstate 270 and Interstate 70.
She said she would fund the county’s Bikeways and Trails Plan, add electric vehicle charging stations to parks and libraries, expand paratransit services and keep bus service free.
Hough
The county’s top transportation priorities should be securing funding for expanding I-270 and widening U.S. 15 through Frederick, Hough said.
HousingFitzwater
Fitzwater said that increasing affordable housing options in the county is among her top priorities.
As a county councilwoman, she worked with housing advocates to propose three bills to encourage builders to create more affordable housing options.
Fitzwater said the bills, which the council approved in October, will generate more revenue for affordable housing programs and will be a step toward addressing a housing crisis in the county.
Hough
Hough said the county should lower its property tax rate to lower costs for homeowners and potential homebuyers.
The county, he said, should stop directing a portion of the recordation tax toward an initiative for affordable housing and instead use it for preserving farmland.
Preserving farmlandFitzwater
Frederick County is on track to meet its goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by the early 2030s, 10 years earlier than expected.
Fitzwater said she would “strengthen” farmland preservation and programs to support farmers’ business innovation.
Hough
Paying for farmland preservation needs to be one of the county’s top priorities, Hough said.
Climate changeFitzwater
Fitzwater would make sustainability a countywide priority. She said the county should consider climate change and potential impacts to the environment before deciding on bills and budgets.
Climate change is an emergency and one of the most serious contemporary issues, she said.
Hough
The county should study its participation in the Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority, Hough said. The regional service organization develops waste management systems.
He has said that parts of a report the county’s climate emergency work group completed in 2021, including recommendations about airplane travel and meat consumption and production, were “ridiculous.”
One of the report’s recommendations was that climate change should inform all policy and legislative decisions that county officials make.
The Sugarloaf planFitzwater
The County Council voted in October to pass a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and the land that surrounds it, but it left a decision on development restrictions in the area for the executive and council that will take office in December.
Fitzwater, who proposed that the council postpone its decision, said she would revisit the development restrictions as county executive.
Adopting a version of the development restrictions would help the county meet the goals of the Sugarloaf plan and preserve that area of the county, she said.
Hough
Hough said that the county mismanaged the Sugarloaf plan “from the start” and the end result “left no one happy.” He did not say whether he would revisit the development restrictions as county executive.
West Frederick libraryFitzwater
Fitzwater said she would continue the county’s plans to build a library branch on the west side of Frederick and would work with Frederick officials to do so.
Hough
Hough said it would be “sensible” for the county to build a library branch for the west side of Frederick at a central location for residents of the area, like near Butterfly Ridge Elementary School. Frederick city officials have proposed building the new library near the elementary school.
He said he would work “more closely” with Frederick officials than Gardner’s administration did to determine where the library should go.
Local ballot questionsFitzwater
Fitzwater said ballot Question A, which clarifies that the County Council has the final say in labor disputes between the county and its firefighters, will be for voters to decide on.
She declined to say if she will vote for or against the proposed charter amendment.
Fitzwater said she plans to vote in favor of Question B, which would allow council members to receive fringe benefits, like health insurance. She said the change would make the job more accessible to people who would rely on such benefits.
Hough
Hough said he voted against Question A because he wants to “end the back and forth fighting with our firefighters and start with a clean slate.”
He voted against Question B, too. He said that being a council member should only require “a couple of hours a week,” and that there is no need for the county to pay for benefits like health care.
The governor’s raceFitzwater
Fitzwater said she supports Wes Moore, a Democrat, for governor.
Moore and his running mate, Aruna Miller, came to Frederick County in recent weeks to join Fitzwater for campaign events.
Hough
Hough has refused to say who he supports in the race for governor between Wes Moore and Dan Cox, a fellow member of Frederick County’s delegation to the legislature.
Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been a vocal Cox opponent and called the candidate a “QAnon whack job,” has joined Hough for campaign events in Frederick County.
Hough said that, as county executive, he would try to emulate Hogan, a fellow Republican.
