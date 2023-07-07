FEC seal

The individual listed as the treasurer of “Dan Cox for U.S. Congress” — a political action committee connected to a mysterious candidate filing in Cox’s name — has a track record of violating Federal Election Commission rules, according to the agency.

Thomas Datwyler is a compliance consultant whose address is recorded on FEC forms as a P.O. box in Hudson, Wisconsin. He made national headlines earlier this year after Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos’ campaign indicated that Datwyler was its treasurer, even though Datwyler had apparently turned down the job, according to an attorney speaking on his behalf.

Tags

(10) comments

Plumbum
Plumbum

Who Cares, Cox is toast, even if he does sign up.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Cartoon characters like Dan are a hoot and a half.

Report Add Reply
DickD

If Cox has not filed and doesn't know if he will, there seems to be a violation that should be charged. Did Cox say something to them that led them to file?

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

So, if this guy fraudulently sets up election committees, and installs himself as treasurer, where has all the money he collected gone?

Report Add Reply
DickD

I will bet he keeps most of it and shares with the false candidate.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Another total Liar Party candidate. Santos? Seriously? The guy is a complete fraud, and now Cox is another lunatic trying to get to a position of power yet again. Cox is an utter imbecile and dangerously holding crazed ideas with only a thin margin of variance in false realities that Santos exudes in spades. A vote for Cox is a slap at any real patriot or real American. Cox…the zero values candidate.

Report Add Reply
niceund

No surprise.

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

Rotten Republicans.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Datwyler sounds like a fine young man who being attacked by the Deep State. [wink]

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Ummmm…whatever Beavis.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription