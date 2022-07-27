The Frederick County Council president has a narrow lead over a first-time candidate in the closest race of the 2022 primary election in Frederick County, unofficial results show.
The Frederick County Board of Elections on Wednesday completed its fourth day of post-Primary Election Day ballot counting. Election officials processed and counted 1,062 ballots. The count included mail-in and provisional ballots, which voters use at the polls when there is a question about their eligibility or registration.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer leads Jazmin Di Cola, a business owner and community advocate, by 21 votes in the race for the Democratic nomination to the council’s District 3 seat, which encompasses the west side of Frederick.
Di Cola was ahead 300 votes following Primary Election Day. After the first count of mail-in ballots on July 21, Di Cola led by 152 votes.
Keegan-Ayer has received 61% of mail-in and provisional votes, and Di Cola’s lead has since disappeared.
Keegan-Ayer led by 10 votes when counting concluded Friday, and she was ahead by 14 votes at the end of the last mail-in ballot count, which was conducted Saturday.
Keegan-Ayer has received 1,882 votes, unofficial results from the Board of Elections show. Di Cola has 1,861.
“It’s a rollercoaster ride, and it’s not one I’d buy another ticket to,” Keegan-Ayer, who has been the County Council’s president since 2018, said Wednesday as she watched election officials process ballots at the Board of Elections’ building in Frederick.
In a text after the Board of Elections finished its counting on Wednesday, Di Cola wrote, “It’s a close race and I’m not [surprised by] the small difference of mail ballot votes, however, I’m waiting on the final count.”
Following Wednesday’s count, roughly 5,000 ballots remain to be counted, said Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner.
Wagner said election officials will process the remaining ballots on Thursday, preparing them to be counted later.
Election officials are expected to tabulate remaining ballots, finalize their vote counts and certify election results on Friday. But if any ballots go uncounted by Friday evening, election officials will return the next day to finish the process.
When Keegan-Ayer was elected in 2018, she ran unopposed in the primary election and won in the general election by nearly 30 percentage points, the largest margin of victory for a County Council seat in the election.
When she was first elected in 2014, she won handily in the primary and then prevailed in the general by 13 percentage points.
This is Keegan-Ayer’s closest election, but it is not her first time attending mail-ballot counting for a nail-biting race. She said she attended counts on behalf of Councilman Jerry Donald, D, who won two previous general elections by a total of less than 2 percentage points.
In 2014, Donald won the District 1 seat by 25 votes, or 0.2 percentage points.
In 2018, he was reelected to the seat after winning by 345 votes, or 1.5 percentage points.
The fight for District 1 wasn’t even the closest council race in 2018 — 522 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, separated three candidates who were vying for the second of two at-large seats.
Councilman Phil Dacey, R, won the seat with 23.1% of the vote. Danny Farrar received 23.0% and Susan Reeder Jessee got 22.8%.
The 2022 primary election race for the Frederick County Board of Education has been tight too. Eight of the 16 candidates in the field will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates with the most votes so far are the four “apple ballot” candidates, whom the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools’ employees have endorsed — incumbent Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Ysela Bravo.
Nancy Allen and Cindy Rose, both of whom are part of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, are fifth and sixth in the race, respectively.
The slate is a conservative group seeking to take control of the seven-member school board and wield influence over how the school system teaches students about subjects such as racism, sexuality and health.
Board member Liz Barrett is seventh and Olivia Angolia, who is also part of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, is eighth.
Mark Joannides, the fourth member of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, is ninth in the race and trails Angolia by 418 votes, 0.29 percentage points.
Following the 2022 Primary Election Day on July 19, the Board of Elections tabulated 8,800 mail-in votes between Thursday, July 21, and Saturday, July 23. Most of the counting happened on Thursday and Friday.
Election officials spent Saturday counting ballots that were sent to voters electronically. Voters printed these ballots on standard printer paper and then mailed them to the Board of Elections.
Voting machines cannot directly process votes cast on printer paper, so election officials had to duplicate each of the electronically sent ballots on a separate, official ballot, which made the process more tedious, Wagner said.
As a result, the Board of Elections tabulated fewer than 600 votes on Saturday. Nearly 300 electronically sent ballots remained, and officials processed them on Wednesday, with plans to count them on Friday, Wagner said.
The Board of Elections had received about 15,800 ballots by mail as of Wednesday morning, Wagner said. There were 24,001 ballots sent to voters.
On Friday morning, election officials will pick up any remaining mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service building on East Patrick Street in Frederick before beginning the day’s count.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
Nancy Allen and Cindy Rose can't be allowed anywhere near the BOE. They are dangerous.
I wish they could both win, but MC earned my vote...and it will piss off Kirby if she is re-elected.
three - I can support you on this one.
