Woodsboro Burgess Heath Barnes on Wednesday filed to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, according to the Federal Election Commission website.

Originally from Missouri, Barnes, a Republican, relocated to Frederick County roughly a decade ago. He was elected to serve a five-year term as the burgess of Woodsboro in 2021.

