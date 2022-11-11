There was a new frontrunner in the race for the two at-large seats on the Frederick County Council, and a union-endorsed school board candidate moved into the top four, after another day of mail-in ballot counting on Friday.
Following Friday’s tally, Democrat Brad Young was the top votegetter in the four-person race for the County Council’s at-large seats.
Young, the president of the county Board of Education, began the day in third place. But he and fellow Democrat Renee Knapp have received the bulk of mail-in votes in the race.
With 44,402 votes, Young leads County Councilman Phil Dacey, a Republican, by 1,058 votes.
Tony Chmelik, the second Republican in the race and a former council member, was in third, 312 votes behind Dacey. Knapp was more than 2,200 votes behind Chmelik.
District 1 County Councilman Jerry Donald, another Democrat running for one of the council’s seven seats, continued to gain ground on his Republican challenger, John Distel. After Friday’s count, Distel led Donald by 174 votes, down from 715 votes after Thursday’s count.
There were 11,560 mail-in ballots left to count after Friday’s tally, Elections Director Barbara Wagner said in a phone interview with the News-Post.
There also are 2,602 provisional ballots from early voting and Election Day left to count. Under state law, local election boards will count provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone’s registration or eligibility — on Nov. 16.
If Young maintains one of the top two spots in the at-large field — which appears likely, with three of every four mail-in ballots in the race supporting one or both Democrats — and if Donald overtakes Distel, Democrats would continue to have a 4-3 majority on the County Council.
In the race for the county executive, Democrat Jessica Fitzwater received nearly 2,200 more mail-in votes on Friday than Republican Michael Hough.
Fitzwater, a two-term member of the County Council, was 5,035 votes behind Hough, a two-term state senator representing Frederick and Carroll counties.
Fitzwater has received about 3 out every 4 mail-in votes cast in the race.
In the race for four seats on the county Board of Education, Dean Rose — a member of the Students First Slate that the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees have endorsed — moved into fourth place over Cindy Rose.
Cindy Rose is a member of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, a conservative group that has challenged how the school system teaches students about subjects such as racism, sexuality and health.
After Friday’s tally, Dean Rose led Cindy Rose by 758 votes. Mail-in ballots have overwhelmingly favored the four candidates running as members of the Students First Slate.
With Dean Rose in fourth place, the Students First Slate occupied three of the top four spots in the race.
Nancy Allen, another member of the Education Not Indoctrination Slate, maintained her position as the top vote getter in the race, with 39,541. Incumbent Karen Yoho and Rae Gallagher, both members of the Students First Slate, were second and third in the race, respectively.
Canvassers for the county Board of Elections counted 5,025 mail-in ballots on Friday, Wagner said.
Of the more than 29,300 mail-in ballots sent to Frederick County’s voters, nearly 24,800 had been returned to the Maryland State Board of Elections as of Thursday. There was no mail delivery on Friday.
Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 will be counted. On Nov. 18, election officials typically go to the U.S. Postal Service building on East Patrick Street in Frederick to collect the remaining mail-in ballots that have met that deadline.
The county’s Board of Elections is scheduled to continue mail-in ballot counting from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Wagner said she expects results to be posted after 8 p.m.
The Board of Elections’ 40 volunteer canvassers will first count the 600 mail-in ballots remaining from Friday’s counting, Wagner said. Then, they will begin counting 2,400 mail-in ballots that were sent to voters electronically.
The board has scheduled additional mail-in ballot counting days for Nov. 14 to 18, if needed.
The board is expected to certify final general election results on Nov. 18.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(2) comments
This will be workable, people have to do business together. Like to see Nancy Allen beat by the rest of the remaining, those folks don't want to do business at all. Looks like Hough will win, congratulations to his campaign, it clearly executed well.
You mean like how Hough’s campaign was able to get Mr. Hogan to run a front page article on his campaign mailer full of misinformation about Ms. Fitzwater? Nice when you have the local paper in your back pocket..it was clearly executed to give Hough the edge.
Kinda reminds me of what Comey did to Ms. Clinton in 2016…..cost her the election and we all know what happened after that…we suffered 4 years with the orange lunatic in charge…don’t see a bit of difference between Hough and the orange lunatic…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.