Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Brad Young, the Frederick County Board of Education's president, said funding for the school system would be top of mind if he is elected to the County Council.
Young said he would advocate for the county to continue to set funding for Frederick County Public Schools’ budget well above what the state requires.
FCPS ranks near the bottom of the state in per-pupil funding and teacher pay. A higher level of school system funding under County Executive Jan Gardner, D, has helped the Board of Education to increase student services and boost teacher pay. Young said he wants to ensure the trend continues.
“Education, to me, is always going to be my number-one issue,” Young said.
Higher education is a significant part of Young’s life too.
For the last 19 years, he has been an adjunct professor of corporate and personal finance and investments at Mount St. Mary’s University, and he is an organizational leadership doctoral candidate at Hood College.
Young has worked in investment, insurance and trust services for more than 35 years. He is the president and chief executive officer of Frederick-based Maryland Financial Planners, Ltd.
Young has lived his entire life in Frederick County, and now resides in Walkersville with his family.
Young is one of two Democrats vying for the council’s two at-large seats in the July 19 primary. Renee Knapp, a former board member for the Women’s Democratic League of Frederick County and the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, is also running.
Two candidates from each party move on to the November general election.
Three candidates are seeking the Republican nominations: County Councilman Phil Dacey; Tony Chmelik, a former county councilman; and Dylan Diggs, a contractor for the U.S. Department of State and president of the Republican Club of Frederick County.
Young is from a family of local politicians. He is the son of outgoing state Sen. Ron Young, who is perhaps best known for his 16 years as Frederick’s mayor, and he is the stepson of Del. Karen Lewis Young, who Ron Young has endorsed to succeed him in the Senate.
He is also the brother of Blaine Young, the last president of the defunct Board of County Commissioners.
Brad Young said he chose to run for an at-large County Council seat to take advantage of the countywide name recognition he gained in his three campaigns for the Board of Education. He has served on the school board since 2010.
Young lives in Council District 5, which encompasses the northern part of the county, including Walkersville, Woodsboro, Thurmont and Emmitsburg. It’s a part of the county that Young said is heavily Republican. As a Democrat, he felt he would have a better chance at winning a countywide seat than one representing District 5.
By attracting businesses and high-paying jobs, the county can unclog rush-hour traffic along Interstate 270 and U.S. 15 and grow the local tax base to continue funding long-term projects, Young said.
Young said providing incentives, like offering a period of reduced property taxes, could bring more businesses to the county. As someone who has not worked in county government, he said, he would speak with the staff in the Office of Economic Development to learn what more the county can do to attract employers.
He said he would advocate for the county to increase funding for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, so that deputies are paid higher wages and vacancies are filled quickly. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has said he is concerned about the number of employees who are at or nearing retirement age.
Young said the county should continue using surplus tax revenue to move along projects to renovate and construct school buildings and to offer property tax breaks for some seniors to help them to afford living locally.
“I want to make sure that people that have grown up and lived here don't feel they have to move because they can't afford to live here,” Young said.
