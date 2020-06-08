Maryland reported its smallest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than a month Monday.
The state's Department of Health said there were 431 confirmed cases over the last 24 hours, which represents the smallest increase since April 7.
Meanwhile, virus-related hospitalizations in Maryland dipped below 1,000 for the first time since April 10.
There were 979 state residents still hospitalized by the virus, including 379 in intensive care and 587 in acute care.
The decline in both the number of new cases and hospitalizations comes as the state continues to ramp up its testing capacity.
There were more than 8,200 coronavirus tests conducted in Maryland over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 435,363 overall.
State residents do not need to exhibit systems or suspect exposure to the virus to receive a no-cost test at one of the 115 state-run testing sites, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The positivity rate in the state stood at 7.38 percent and has fallen by more than 72 percent since its peak in mid-April.
The rate is a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate stood at 7.7. That's an increase of .2 percent since Sunday.
The county health department reported 14 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 2,160.
The county reported its first virus-related death since last Wednesday and now has 113 overall.
In Maryland, there are 58,404 confirmed cases and 2,653 related deaths. The number of deaths rose by 28 since Sunday, while the number of hospitalizations fell by 24.
A total of 4,240 have been released from isolation.
(3) comments
I'll be glad when the mask requirements are over. I have hearing issues and when I encounter a sales clerk wearing a mask, it sounds like they are talking through a pillow. [ninja]
One of the biggest if not the biggest trait of this virus was asymptomatic transmission, it was the main reason why lock downs were put into place. That is no longer a concern all of a sudden. This should be headline news on every news outline world wide.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/asymptomatic-coronavirus-patients-arent-spreading-new-infections-who-says.html
As the numbers to watch continue to drop and the media-anticipated post-holiday spikes don't happen, it becomes harder and harder for the doom and gloomers to continue to justify preventing selected businesses to remain closed. And in an election year at that - not that the left would ever politicize a global pandemic. ( sarcasm alert) [lol][lol][lol][lol][ninja]
