When she began kindergarten at New Life Christian School 13 years ago, Joy Dockendorf was a hyper, talkative youngster.
Donning her graduation cap and gown on Thursday, Dockendorf said she has mellowed out a bit since then. But whatever changes she’s gone through, New Life has remained a constant.
“I’ve been at this school for so long that it’s, like, kind of my second home in a way,” said Dockendorf, who will attend the University of Maryland to study business.
She was one of 22 seniors who graduated from the private Christian school in Frederick as part of the Class of 2022. The prekindergarten through 12th grade school has roughly 290 pupils.
The graduates were praised for their accomplishments in a faith-centered ceremony held in the school’s gym. Balloon arches in the school colors of maroon, white and black filled the room. Framed photos of the graduates sat on tables with journals where loved ones penned well wishes.
At the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance,” family and friends in the crowd raised their cellphones and cameras high in the air to catch a glimpse of their graduates.
Dockendorf and classmate Skyler Jagt shared the title of salutatorian, achieving identical GPAs. In their joint speech, the two likened life to a fight. Dockendorf, who competes in kickboxing and jiujitsu, drew on firsthand experience.
“Through fighting, I’ve learned to never give up and push through the hard punches,” Dockendorf said, “even if it means taking a couple of hits in the process.”
Like a good coach, Jagt said, “God will provide us with all the strength we need.”
Before the ceremony, valedictorian Emma Heaton said she’d been rehearsing her speech day in and day out. She hoped it would touch her classmates, some of whom she’s known since she came to New Life in third grade.
“You know everyone, and that has its ups and downs,” Heaton said with a laugh.
Her peers erupted in applause as she walked onto the graduation stage to deliver the remarks she’d practiced so diligently.
“Go out and change the world,” Heaton said into the microphone, throwing her arms in the air. “Have you heard that one before?”
There is no instruction manual for changing the world, she said, but the Class of 2022 is uniquely prepared. Students adapted to virtual learning and showed up to learn, even when COVID-19 surged.
“Looking at what we’ve accomplished, we can see we are extremely capable of dealing with change,” Heaton said.
Later in the ceremony, Heaton received the school’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence. She will go on to study English at the University of Maryland.
Fellow graduate Anna Teske said in an interview that she plans to hold on to her letter jacket to remind her of New Life after she’s left. The jacket holds her pins for varsity sports and for the National Honor Society.
After graduation, she is heading to Frederick Community College.
Teske, who played volleyball and soccer, said she will miss seeing students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade cheering on New Life athletes. She’ll also miss the teachers who helped shape her.
Teske has been at the school since ninth grade. She said it’s where she learned to be a good friend.
“You just get to know people really well,” Teske said. “I think it’s been a really great experience.”
In his speech, Pastor Abe Pfeifer, the school’s superintendent, encouraged students to love the unloveable, restore the broken and give to those in need. He reminded them to make every moment matter, knowing God will be with them through the highs and lows.
“This is your time,” Pfeifer said proudly, looking out over the maroon- and white-clad grads. “This is your moment.”
