A few months shy of what would have been the Brunswick student’s 18th birthday, Malakai Tyrelle Cooke’s family is fundraising to cover funeral expenses after a deadly shooting cut his life short.
Cooke was found Friday in a parking lot outside the Country Inn and Suites on Spectrum Drive in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to a call for gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. No suspects were identified as of Monday, spokesman Todd Wivell said, though deputies continue to investigate.
One of Cooke’s brothers organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses over the weekend, and the campaign surpassed $14,500 from 247 donors as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“Malakai will be missed by his many family and friends and are deeply saddened at the loss of his life,” the fundraiser’s web page reads. “Malakai’s compassion was visible at all times around his loved ones. Malakai enjoyed spending time with friends, video games, making people laugh, and enjoying the little things in life.”
His birthday was July 17, the fundraiser states. He is survived by his parents Joe and Katey Cooke and his brothers Quentin and Cameron.
Wivell said deputies worked through the weekend on the investigation. Part of their work includes reviewing surveillance footage of the area, Wivell said.
“The FCSO has been working around the clock since this unfortunate event occurred, and we will continue to do so until every stone is turned,” Wivell said. “As more information is available to the public, we will work to get it pushed out as quickly as we can.”
He encouraged anyone with information about this case to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046. The case number is No. 21-034259.
