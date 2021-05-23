Frederick County experienced one death related to COVID-19 in the past week, a significant slowing in the pandemic's death toll.
There were 19,718 total cases — up from 19,652 the week prior — and 316 total deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic as of Sunday's reporting, the county's website showed. The number of deaths increased by one this week and by four over the past two weeks.
Half of Frederick County’s population, 129,786 people, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maryland had confirmed 458,292 cases (compared to 456,004 one week ago) and 8,816 deaths (compared to 8,737 one week prior).
About 118,890 Frederick County residents, or 45.8 percent of the population, meanwhile, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, up from about 107,005 one week ago.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 2 percent Sunday, down from 2.6 percent the week prior and 2.4 percent two weeks ago. Maryland’s rate was 2.03 percent, a decrease from 2.52 one week ago, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
The state had reached approximately 5.89 million doses administered, up from 5.55 million a week ago.
In Frederick County, Hispanic residents have contracted 13.4 percent of Frederick County cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 4.2 percent of deaths.
Black Frederick County residents represented 10.4 percent of cases and 11.1 percent of deaths. Black or African American people make up approximately 10.7 percent of the county’s population. Asian residents had 1.5 percent of the county’s cases and 0.6 percent of deaths, while they represent about 5 percent of the local population. White residents, which make up about 80.7 percent of Frederick County, represent 74.1 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county and 53.4 percent of cases.
Women represent 52 percent of cases and 50.9 percent of deaths in the county.
More than 58 percent of the county’s deaths were adults aged 80 or older, although that age group made up just 2.5 percent of the county’s cases.
COVID-19 patients occupied three intensive care unit beds and 13 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 454 Marylanders were hospitalized, down from 612 a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.