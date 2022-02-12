The Frederick County Board of Health on Saturday morning announced county residents are no longer required to wear masks in public places, effective immediately.
The county’s mask mandate, which was put back into effect on New Year’s Eve due to spiking transmission rates of the COVID-19 omicron variant, required individuals to wear masks while in indoor public settings.
The mandate contained a provision that stated it would be removed once case rates fell below 20 per 100,000 in the population. According to a news release from the county’s Board of Health, that threshold was met as of Saturday morning.
The now-rescinded mandate would require new Board of Health regulations to go back into effect, should cases begin to rise again, the release said.
However, while county residents are no longer required to wear masks while indoors, the release from the Board of Health cites CDC recommendations that state masks should still be worn in public by individuals older than 2 in areas of high community transmission.
“Frederick County remains in high transmission at this time,” the release reads.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.
(15) comments
"The now-rescinded mandate would require new Board of Health regulations to go back into effect, should cases begin to rise again." Yeah, BoH will NOT let go of their power. Total nonsense. Masks suck.
Sounds like so many being vaccinated, wearing mask, following social protocols and abiding by the mandates has proven to been affective in reducing the spread of the virus in the area. 👏
In spite of, not because of. Total nonsense.
Now let us see how long it takes FCPS to remove the mask mandate in school... or will the teacher union keep pressure on State Board of Education... only time will tell!
Long overdue.
Wsy past time to call this endemic and remove all restrictions permanently. People need to make their own choices in consultation with their health care provider.
Many Unvaccinated children under 5 don’t have that choice. I won’t be contributing to anyone’s untimely death or illness due to personal selfishness..
Good for you..I am appalled at the uncaring selfish prevalence in my community! As long as transmission is HIGH the masks should stay on. Personal freedom? Back to driving while intoxicated are we?? 🤬🤬
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Yeah, because personal freedom is not something you value, much less treasure.
[thumbup][smile]
Following the polls finally. Thank you all Democrats
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup] Exactly, Greyfox. Ignore the stupid comments by people who love "living" in fear.
