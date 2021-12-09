Speaking publicly for the first time after a federal investigation revealed widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint in Frederick County Public Schools, several school board members are expressing concern and calling for further inquiry.
The board member's comments, made at the tail end of Wednesday night's four-hour meeting, came one week after the Department of Justice announced it had settled with FCPS, finding the district “systematically and improperly” used physical restraint and seclusion tactics against students with disabilities.
“To those students who have had their years marked by trauma, and staff who have been marked by trauma, I hurt for you, and I’m sorry,” board member Jason Johnson said. “I was unaware, and that’s a bad thing.”
Seclusion, which is used disproportionately against special education students nationwide, means a student was locked in a room — sometimes no bigger than a closet — and left alone for an extended period of time.
The practice is legal only in situations where students or staff are at imminent risk of serious physical harm, but the DOJ found FCPS turned to it over and over in non-emergency scenarios, resulting in some students with disabilities missing weeks or even months of instructional time.
At the end of Wednesday's meeting — during which the DOJ investigation was referenced only briefly — board President Brad Young, Vice President Sue Johnson and members Jason Johnson, David Bass and Liz Barrett used part of their allotted comment period to address the matter.
Young, who was elected president Wednesday afternoon, acknowledged the district had “a lot of work to do” in special education. But he defended FCPS staff in his remarks, saying they were “good people” who were feeling “beaten up and demoralized” in the wake of the investigation.
“They were doing what the practices were. And right, wrong or indifferent, they were doing their jobs,” he said. “I think it is incumbent upon us as a board to give them the resources that they need. And they need vastly more resources.”
Barrett said she was unaware of the scope of the investigation, its findings and the fact that a settlement had been reached until she read about it in the News-Post.
“When I opened up the paper last week and learned about the settlement and the extent of the investigation, that was the moment where I thought — even after seven years on this board — I thought, ‘Good lord, how are we here?’” Barrett said. “And bottom line is, I am sorry that I was unaware. I am sorry that I was not able to help those children. I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to help staff or give them the resources or tools to do their job effectively and safely.”
Barrett made calls for more independent investigation into the district. So did Bass, who specified he’d like to see an outside body examine FCPS special education practices outside the scope of the DOJ’s probe, which covered school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and half of 2019-20, before the pandemic.
Bass was the first board member to speak on the matter during the comment portion of the meeting, saying he was “disturbed” by the DOJ’s findings. Jay Mason and Karen Yoho, who had spoken ahead of him, didn’t mention the investigation.
Mason and Yoho stepped aside Wednesday from their positions of president and vice president, passing the reins to Young and Sue Johnson.
Community members clapped after Bass called on the board to implement a standing agenda item on the issue, ensuring members heard updates on special education at every meeting in 2022.
“We can applaud when there are changes,” Bass said in response.
Like her colleagues, Sue Johnson expressed concern about the findings and expressed support for another independent investigation. She said she was “going to be doing everything [she] can to understand the full nature of the problem.”
“I also want to make sure I’m on public record to say, if you look at the data, between 2017-18, 2018-19, and the first part of [2019-20] … there’s a significant decrease in the use of seclusion and restraint,” she said. “Like, significant.”
State data shows that while restraint incidents in FCPS dropped by about 7 percent between 2017-18 and 2018-19, seclusion incidents jumped by more than 90 percent during that period.
For both of those school years, FCPS led the state in incidents of seclusion and incidents of restraint by a significant margin, surpassing districts with much higher student populations.
In the first half of 2019-20, FCPS dropped to No. 5 in the state for restraint incidents and No. 3 for seclusions.
Data for the 2020-21 school year isn’t yet available.
“I’m trying to understand the whole picture,” Johnson said, “and how we got to where we were.”
Earlier Wednesday, then-board President Mason announced FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban was on administrative leave. Mike Markoe, Alban's deputy, is acting superintendent.
Markoe didn't comment on the DOJ investigation or special education issues during Wednesday's meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.