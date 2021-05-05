The only teenager in a room of adults, a student of Phoenix Recovery Academy detailed how he went from getting arrested to celebrating five months sober and preparing to graduate early.
“I’ve gained so much in the five months I’ve been sober. I don’t want to lose it again,” he said.
The student, whose name was withheld for privacy, addressed officials visiting from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. They came to consider how Carroll youth might benefit from Frederick’s recovery high school.
The school opened in August 2020 with a mission of getting students to graduation while supporting their recovery from substance abuse.
Head of School Sara Varga said their five-day schedule includes morning and afternoon meetings focused on recovery. Pupils also take the usual classes: science, math, English and social studies, but they keep recovery principles in mind during those lessons, she said. Saturday meetings give students additional time to talk about recovery, and the school offers Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Schools is in session from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and students go home at the day’s end. Varga also helps students connect to resources outside of school, such as therapy.
The school has five students currently, all from Frederick County, but has the potential to enroll between 30 and 40. Their average GPA is 3.1, according to Varga, and they’re preparing to graduate their first student in June.
The student who spoke Tuesday said typical high school was not productive toward his recovery, as he often found himself around other students using drugs. He spent time in rehab, but suffered an overdose. Even after a stint in jail, he couldn’t find the will to stop using.
Finally, he found the support he needed at Phoenix Recovery Academy.
Before coming to Phoenix, the teen’s probation officer gave him two seemingly impossible options: rehab or jail. Staring at a list of programs, a recovery high school in Frederick caught the young man’s eye.
In his first month at Phoenix, the teen admitted he wasn’t fully committed to recovery. His mindset didn’t change until about four months into the program. He credits his teachers and classmates for holding him accountable.
“Whenever someone feels like using, we’re like, ‘Stop everything you’re doing, and help this person,’” he said.
Touring the building on East Church Street, Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo saw potential.
“It allows you to have kids that are in recovery be surrounded by those that are also in recovery and can support each other,” DeLeonardo said. “[The school] takes peer pressure and makes it an advantage.”
Inside Rich Fairley’s classroom, pencils and worksheets laid scattered across desks. Maps of the world and historical figures covered the walls. Green psychology textbooks sat waiting to be opened.
Fairley explained the school’s operations, fielding questions from the Carroll visitors.
“It’d be great if every county had a school like this, honestly. The reality is, I’m not sure the numbers would support that,” said Fairley, who is executive director of the Phoenix Foundation of Maryland, the nonprofit funding arm of the school.
He also teaches social studies and psychology.
“For right now, we would love to be the regional recovery high school,” Fairley said, but they’d support another county if it decided to open a school.
“We just want students to have this opportunity,” Fairley said. “The mission is more important than where.”
Phoenix Foundation board member Sean Nicholson, who is active in the recovery community and helped get the school off the ground, connected with Tim Weber of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring their people together.
Weber himself is in recovery and serves as the community education liaison for the state’s attorney’s office in the neighboring county. He commended the student who shared his recovery story.
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Weber told him. “I’m just in awe of this whole thing.”
Nicholson hadn’t realized the day marked the student’s fifth month of sobriety. He grasped the student’s hand and shook it, exclaiming, “Five months!”
Nicholson believes more programs like Phoenix Recovery Academy are needed to help young people out of recovery, so they don’t end up in a courtroom as adults.
“We need more of this. We need to help these kids find recovery,” Nicholson said.
The student told his story in a large classroom surrounded by examples of the school’s work. Values such as kindness, understanding, appreciation, honesty and unconditional love, hand-written on blue and green paper, dotted one wall. The 12 steps of recovery were posted in one corner. A plant sat on one desk, catching sun from a nearby window. Beanbag chairs slouched on the floor.
In this room, the teen recalled a time in his life when he only cared about getting high. Now, he’s thinking about college or trade school.
Carroll and Frederick officials brainstormed ways they could potentially work together, discussing logistics such as transportation and funding. DeLeonardo suggested a scholarship fund may be a path forward.
More discussions need to be had before either party takes action, but DeLeonardo ended the meeting on a hopeful note.
“We’ll be in touch,” he said.
