Sydney Winpigler, left and Zoe Higgins gesture along with the words to the national anthem at the start of the 2023 Walkersville High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
Graduate Joseph Bettencourt holds his diploma up for his family to see as he leaves the stage during the 2023 Walkersville High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
Graduates Sydney Moody, left and Elizabeth Odu celebrate following the 2023 Walkersville High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Graduates Sydney Moody, left and Elizabeth Odu celebrate following the 2023 Walkersville High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary's University on Wednesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Staff photo by Bill Green
Staff photo by Bill Green
Yellow roses were presented to the girls who graduated from Walkersville High School at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Graduates Claire Bandy, left and Rylie Sheetz celebrate following the 2023 Walkersville High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Staff photo by Bill Green
Walkersville High School graduates toss their mortarboards into the air at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Afnan Shure gives the class farewell address during the 2023 Walkersville High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Olivia Lertora hugs a fellow Walkersville High School graduate at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.
By the time Kaylie Musard graduated with her Walkersville High School classmates on Wednesday afternoon, the senior had already accumulated four associate's degrees from Frederick Community College through Frederick County Public Schools' dual enrollment program.
Headed to Columbia University in the fall to study biomedical engineering, she plans to compete on the college's wresting team, continuing the pastime she started at Walkersville.
After participating in track and field hockey as a freshman, Musard said she got into wrestling because people told her a girl couldn't do it.
The hard work and determination the sport requires helped drive her in her schoolwork and earn associate's degrees in general STEM, biology, chemistry, and engineering.
“If you can wrestle, you can do anything else in life,” she said.
