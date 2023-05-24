2023 Walkersville Graduation
Buy Now

Graduates Sydney Moody, left and Elizabeth Odu celebrate following the 2023 Walkersville High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

By the time Kaylie Musard graduated with her Walkersville High School classmates on Wednesday afternoon, the senior had already accumulated four associate's degrees from Frederick Community College through Frederick County Public Schools' dual enrollment program.

Headed to Columbia University in the fall to study biomedical engineering, she plans to compete on the college's wresting team, continuing the pastime she started at Walkersville.

In Photos: 2023 Walkersville High School Graduation