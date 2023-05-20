For Tashera Dean, 22, a good summary of her time at Hood College is: Que tus sueños sean más grandes que tus miedos.
Dean, a Spanish major, who minored in African American studies and psychology, translated that to: “May your dreams be bigger than your fears.”
The saying was printed, along with sunflowers — her favorite flower — on her graduation cap.
Dean was one of 491 Hood College graduates celebrated in a ceremony on the residential quadrangle on Saturday, completing a journey that, for many, was marked by massive disruption in the college experience in the spring semester of 2020.
“Coming here, I was really scared of everything," Dean said. "And I've had a few experiences (illustrating that) we can be bigger and better — like your dreams have to be bigger than the things that you're afraid of.”
For others, pandemic-inspired virtual learning was a help in completing advanced degrees.
That was the case for Rachel Shoemaker, who balanced her full-time job as a first-grade teacher at Thurmont Primary School, classes, and having two kids, in 2020 and 2018, according to her husband, Korbin Shoemaker.
Rachel Shoemaker, 33, said she studied in the Curriculum and Instruction program and obtained a master’s degree in education. Before the ceremony, her two children played in the grass.
“It's impressive. I'm extremely proud of her,” said Korbin Shoemaker, also an FCPS employee.
He said it was easier when she did not have to go to campus in person.
Many graduate degree programs moved fully online during the pandemic and remained that way, according to Hood College media manager Mason Cavalier.
As the graduation ceremony began, students processed into the quadrangle and lined up in the center to “Can't Help Falling in Love” played by the Hood Brass Quintet.
They then continued up the center aisle to “Pomp and Circumstance” to white chairs placed in front of a stage in front of Coblentz Hall.
Friends, families, and supporters sat or stood behind them, many with balloons and flowers.
“You passed a lot of tests, COVID tests,” Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine said to graduates during the ceremony. She said they had to deal with quarantines, social distancing, and nose swabs during school.
“And yet, despite all those obstacles, here you are. You did it. I know I speak for every single person here when I say, Well done and bravo,” she said.
The graduating class represented 11 countries and 22 states, she added. Flags were stationed around the ceremony, representing the countries of the degrees recipients, according to Cavalier.
Chapdelaine conferred honorary degrees on Judith E. Messina, chair of the college’s board of trustees, for her work in supporting the school, she said.
Chapdelaine also announced professor emeritus status for Laura Moore, a sociology professor, which prompted spontaneous applause.
Graduate school student speaker Alexis Ogren praised her fellow students’ ability to multitask.
“While returning back to the classroom to obtain higher education degrees, many are also simultaneously working full-time jobs, parenting, caring for family members, being supportive spouses and partners, or finding a new career later in life,” Ogren said.
Commencement speaker Ron Young, a former Maryland state senator and former Frederick mayor, also received an honorary degree.
In his speech, Young said students should make a bucket list of things they want to do in life.
"I urge you to pursue your dreams," Young said. "Pursue things that make you happy. Love and support your family. Live life. Love life. Give to your community."
Students wore black gowns and robes, as well as tassels around their neck with various organizations.
Some added color to their caps, such as pink feathers and silver overlays.
Dean’s saying referenced her pride in jumping into activities while at Hood, from executive board for Modeling Club to the African & Caribbean Student Union.
“I would have never expected myself to be on, like, a club's exec board,” she said.
Another student, Caroline Narvaez, 22, who majored in law and criminal justice, wore a cap that said: “Be the beacon of light in someone’s darkness."
Narvaez said she interned at the State’s Attorney’s office and hoped to work in advocacy for victims of domestic violence.
“I want to do victim advocacy, so I want to be the light in someone else’s darkness,” Narvaez said.
For Katelynn Morgan, 21, an integrated marketing communications major, the day had an emotional moment for a specific reason.
Morgan shared a hug with her grandfather, Shawn Stephens, and shed a tear.
Morgan said her grandfather had been telling her he was proud of her, and she was emotional because he had a stroke three weeks ago.
“He wasn’t supposed to be here today," Morgan said. “Seeing him here today is just so much emotion."
