2023 Urbana Graduation
Buy Now

Jayden Mulkey, the last member of the Urbana High School Class of 2023 to receive his degree, waves the school flag at the conclusion of commencement at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Minutes before the procession of Urbana High School seniors snaked into Knott Arena, Caris Konath asked her friend Cindy Max-Grant to help adjust her cap with a hair pin.

Max-Grant turned around from a conversation and sprung to action, concentrating on the pin. Around them, an excited crowd of classmates, anticipating graduation, broke out into choruses of claps and chants.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription