Minutes before the procession of Urbana High School seniors snaked into Knott Arena, Caris Konath asked her friend Cindy Max-Grant to help adjust her cap with a hair pin.
Max-Grant turned around from a conversation and sprung to action, concentrating on the pin. Around them, an excited crowd of classmates, anticipating graduation, broke out into choruses of claps and chants.
To Konath, that moment represented a broader aspect of her four years at Urbana — help from a friend when she needed it, no matter how small the act.
"It's just so nice to have familiar faces around and have two close friends nearby and leaving high school together," Konath said.
"I've had great friends," Max-Grant said of Konath and her classmates. "Everyone supports each other."
When reflecting on their high school careers, both students couldn't ignore the impact COVID-19 had on them, their mental health and their school work, but they rebounded in different ways to finish in stride.
For Max-Grant, her pivot point was participating in the school's community outreach club, a close-knit group of students who were open and honest about the effects the pandemic had on their mental health.
"I didn't realize people had similarities with me and what I had gone through," Max-Grant said. "It made me feel more included."
Konath, meanwhile, encountered difficulties with her work ethic after a prolonged period attending virtual classes. She had gotten too comfortable, she said, and needed something to jolt her back into her old ways.
The solution: Advanced Placement calculus.
"Having that class right after COVID definitely helped me get back on track," she said.
This fall, Konath and Max-Grant will go to different universities, but won't be too far from one another.
Konath will attend the University of Maryland, College Park, to study statistics. Max-Grant will study biology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
They already have plans to visit each other during their first year, Konath said.
In his final minutes before graduating, Urbana senior Milo Van described an unexpected inflection point for his high school career: competing in Mr. Urbana, a student pageant and talent show.
It helped Van get out of his comfort zone and gain confidence.
"I just suggest anyone who is afraid to put themselves out there, to do that, because you'll really remember it," Van said. "I feel like I'll remember that forever."
As students walked to their seats in the auditorium at Mount Saint Mary's University, a packed crowd in the stands above and around them swelled with cheers and applause.
The first student address was delivered by Kristyn Crumb, who started at Urbana in the fall of last year.
Crumb fondly described the warmth she received from her classmates, who welcomed her with open arms after a family member experienced a series of strokes during Crumb's junior year.
"When school had started, I felt out of place, because no one could possibly understand the experiences I've been through," Crumb said. "Which brings me to UHS. Arriving here this year helped me come to a place of understanding. ... We are a class of resilience, perseverance and hope."
The second student speaker, Maggie Meredith, called on classmates to fully embrace the emotions of their graduation and the adventures in life that await them.
Don't be passive observers, Meredith said. "Don't just look at, but see the people around you," she said. "Enjoy this. Remember that this is our moment. We are stepping into the next chapter of our lives together."
This year's class of over 450 graduates is Urbana Principal Donna Clabaugh's first. Even in her short tenure she witnessed the school come back to life with student participation in clubs and after school activities.
Watching them fully embrace one another and their school filled her with joy, she said, and she's proud of every student in her first class.
"It's really an accomplishment for all of them, regardless of how smooth or rocky the road was," Clabaugh said. "It's an opportunity to celebrate them."
