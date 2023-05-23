Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Gary Bonds III shakes hands with Superintendent Cheryl Dyson as Principal Christopher Barry looks on at the 2023 Brunswick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday morning.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Staff photo by Bill Green
Graduate Mia Fakhouri hugs a classmate following the 2023 Brunswick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday morning.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Jacob Winter gives the student address at the 2023 Brunswick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday morning.
Staff photo by Bill Green
The Brunswick High School Class of 2023 graduated at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday morning.
Graduation was "surreal," for Brunswick High School senior Autumn Crutchley.
In the waning moments of her high school career, Crutchley was taking stock of the friendships she made along the way.
"All of us grew up together. And now, this is the last time we're all going to be in the same spot, at the same time," Crutchley said before she and her fellow garnet-clad seniors filed into the school's commencement exercises.
On Tuesday, Brunswick High School celebrated the graduation of 208 students at Mount St. Mary’s University’s Knott Arena.
The graduating class finished a journey marked by an abrupt switch to virtual learning in the spring of their freshman year.
“Virtual student, hybrid student, live, or on a screen. ‘We can’t hear you, you’re muted.’ Whatever. It didn’t matter,” Principal Christopher Berry said during his remarks to students.
“You’ve been a smart, creative class, 208 strong, and I am very proud to serve as your principal,” he said.
For Berry, who became the principal at Brunswick High last year, it was his first graduation there.
He highlighted Brunswick’s history as a railroad town and the school’s mascot, the Railroaders.
Some 200 years ago, “our town on the Potomac was the busiest of train towns,” Berry said in his speech, then discussed the work of railroad workers, from laying track to coupling train cars.
Berry told the soon-to-be graduates that they may not couple or uncouple freight cars, "but you figure out what the lab result means, the multistep math problem, or how you construct marching band shows and amazing musical productions.”
Berry researched the town after his appointment to the post by reading two books from the Brunswick Library about the city and chatting with local residents, he told the News-Post after the event.
Students wore caps and gowns of garnet.
Berry said during his speech that 56% of students graduated with some form of honors.
Student speaker Jacob Winter gave advice for students on how to view their graduation as a chance for a new start,quoting Bob Dylan's "It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue," which says, "Strike another match, go start anew."
High school graduation "is one of the few times that that match is struck for you," Winter said. "Above all, see this as a new beginning, a great equalizer, and a redistribution of opportunity,"
Seann McCombie, performed a Billy Joel song, "Vienna." The school's choir sang "For Good" from the musical "Wicked."
The song marks an ending to the friendship between the characters Glinda and Elphaba, as well as their gratitude for lessons learned from each other. It is a prequel, of sorts, to the "Wizard of Oz" story.
The song was chosen specifically for this year, Berry said.
A math specialist at Brunswick Heather McCabe said she enjoyed working with the senior class as advisor.
They "understood the importance of this moment, and they wanted to prepare for it," McCabe said.
Denise García Siguenza said she was happy to be at graduation considering challenges she dealt with along the way.
"I'm proud of myself, because I didn't think I was going to get this far," García Siguenza said.
Her mom, Jency Siguenza, said in Spanish that she was "very, very happy," and very grateful to God, that her daughter could achieve her goal, despite facing adversity.
García Siguenza said she will study law and criminal justice at Hood College.
"While it may be scary at times, I think that I'm ready to move on. And I think that we're all gonna go do great things," Opie Muir, 17, said in an interview before the commencement ceremony.
Muir said he is a rapper and attending Towson University to study electronic media and film, to "further my music capabilities and grow as an artist."
Quote:
"Student speaker Jacob Winter gave advice for students on how to view their graduation as a chance for a new start, quoting Bob Dylan's "It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue," which says, "Strike another match, go start anew."
High school graduation "is one of the few times that that match is struck for you," Winter said. "Above all, see this as a new beginning, a great equalizer, and a redistribution of opportunity,"
Seann McCombie, performed a Billy Joel song, "Vienna." The school's choir sang "For Good" from the musical "Wicked."
Bob Dylan and Billy Joel? There may be hope for these kids after all! [cool]
Homer Simpson: "Why do you need new bands? Everyone knows rock attained perfection in 1974. It's a scientific fact."
