When Nicole Galdamez transferred to Linganore High School at the end of her sophomore year, she didn’t expect to graduate on time.
Galdamez had been struggling in her classes, she recalled, and her confidence was shot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Linganore High School seniors Jack Winkler, left, and Jeffrey Joyal shake hands as they make their way to their seats during the processional for commencement ceremony at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday evening.
When Nicole Galdamez transferred to Linganore High School at the end of her sophomore year, she didn’t expect to graduate on time.
Galdamez had been struggling in her classes, she recalled, and her confidence was shot.
But as she stood outside Knott Arena at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday, clad in a long black robe and using her graduation cap to fan away the tears forming in her eyes, Galdamez said the teachers at Linganore sent her down a different path.
“They pushed me to my limits and made me believe in myself,” Galdamez said, her voice catching. “They’ve seen me at my worst and seen me at my best.”
Linganore’s Class of 2023, with 350 seniors, graduated Monday evening — including Galdamez, who was right on time.
Members of the class gathered at the Mount to celebrate the end of a high school career that began with disruptions.
Brady Vlha, who delivered the student address, recalled the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the class.
“What started as a two-week break from normal changed into a two-year break from normal,” Vlha said. “How many times did we utter the phrase ‘You’re muted’?”
The class managed to bounce back, Vlha said, and the experience readied them for challenges after high school.
Families and friends of many of Monday’s graduates burst into enthusiastic applause after each name was read. The noise only intensified when Principal Michael Dillman proclaimed that the class had officially graduated.
The students turned their tassels, caps sailed high in the air, and the room exploded with cheers.
Victor Olumide-Onabanjo, who plans to study computer science, said his favorite memory of Linganore — the first pep rally of his freshman year — was marked by that same excited energy.
“I was under the impression that high school was going to be something dull,” he recalled. “It turned out it wasn’t dull at all.”
Olumide-Onabanjo came out of his shell during his time at Linganore, he said.
Still, he was excited to be finished. “I’m free,” he said, grinning.
Class President Hannah Morin said the evening was bittersweet. Linganore is a “really strong and tight-knit community,” she said.
Morin plans to study education in college and hopes to return to the classroom eventually as a high school history teacher.
“I just love school,” she said with a laugh. “Can’t get enough of it.”
Galdamez plans to study nursing and hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse.
As she prepared to receive her diploma, she wore a silver bracelet engraved with the word “strong.” It was a gift from one of her teachers, Traci Davies.
Galdamez said Davies, who has been teaching at Linganore since the 1990s, was one of the most important figures in her education.
“She was honestly a second mom to me,” Galdamez said, holding back tears.
Davies, too, was emotional. She said she’s learned that students respond to educators who have faith in their abilities.
“If you believe in them and you show them that you believe in them, they will rise up,” she said. “It’s just amazing to see these kids getting ready to walk this stage.”
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.