ABOVE: Oakdale High School Class of 2021 graduate Justin Cherry waves the school flag Friday following the school’s graduation ceremony in the school stadium. RIGHT: Oakdale graduate Garrett Steele runs through the field following the ceremony in the school stadium.
For Buckwalter and his classmates, Friday was the first time they had all been in one place in more than a year.
Principal Lisa Smith celebrated seeing all of her seniors in one place.
“We are here together, as a senior class, together, finally,” Smith said.
Senior speaker Aubrey Schaffer noted that they arrived at the school as freshmen 1,349 days before.
And while their senior year hadn’t been what they’d expected, the school would carry on as part of them.
“Once a Bear, always a Bear,” Schaffer said.
Seniors Isabella Johnson and Kaleah Wetherholt spent the year in virtual training.
Both took courses at Frederick Community College during their senior year, getting some English and statistics classes out of the way before they head to college in the fall.
Johnson said part of her wanted to do hybrid classes, but she didn’t want to do it if it wouldn’t be more of a normal setup than it was.
The two girls and their best friends all live near each other, so they were able to stay in touch during the pandemic. But the pandemic helped her learn to appreciate the friends she has even more, she said.
Online school was a little closer to a college atmosphere, with more flexibility to work at your own pace, Wetherholt said.
But the seniors missed Friday night football games, homecoming and other major senior milestones.
They didn’t even get a usual first or last day of school, Wetherholt said.
But even with all the losses, they face a bright future ahead of them, Board of Education member Liz Barrett told the graduates.
“There is so much promise and hope in this stadium today,” she said.
