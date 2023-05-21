Frederick County Public Schools will allow a Frederick High School senior to wear a stole honoring his Native American heritage during graduation on Monday, according to an email from the student and his mother.
“It’s a part of me and who I am that I wouldn’t have been able to show,” T.J. Weaver said during a phone interview Sunday evening.
The school system initially rejected a request on Friday to allow for Weaver to wear the stole that is handmade by elders of the Otoe-Missouria tribe, citing graduation dress code policy.
Stoles bestowed by the school or the state were allowed, but stoles from outside organization or purchased by families were not allowed, Kathleen Schlappal, the instructional director of high schools for the school system, wrote in an email last week.
Weaver wanted to wear the stole to honor his heritage and culture. Weaver’s great-great-grandfather was a chief of the Otoe-Missouri tribe, Alycia Weaver, T.J.’s mother, wrote in an initial email to the school system.
But on Sunday, the Weavers said in an email that Frederick High School principal David Franceschina called them and said FCPS would allow him to wear the stole.
“T.J. will wear both his FCPS and Otoe-Missouria Stole with pride in celebrating his academic achievements and his Native America[n] heritage equally,” they said in the email.
During the phone interview, T.J. said that now everything regarding the stole had been settled, he was as excited as any other graduate the day before commencement.
Alycia said she was touched and overwhelmed by the community support. She said she hoped this situation could make it easier for a future student who would want to represent their culture.
School system spokespeople Eric Louérs-Phillips and Brandon Oland did not immediately respond for comment on Sunday.
👍👍👍
Whew! [thumbup]
I was afraid Frederick County would make the national news again.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Common sense prevails.👍
Absolutely phy!
Congratulations TJ, wear it proudly
