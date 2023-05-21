Frederick High Indian Heritage (updated)
Frederick High School graduate T.J. Weaver will be allowed to wear a stole signifying his Native American heritage with him when he walks across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s on Monday morning. After being initially blocked from wearing the stole to his graduation from Frederick High School, he received word Sunday he’d be allowed to wear it.

 Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools will allow a Frederick High School senior to wear a stole honoring his Native American heritage during graduation on Monday, according to an email from the student and his mother.

“It’s a part of me and who I am that I wouldn’t have been able to show,” T.J. Weaver said during a phone interview Sunday evening.

(6) comments

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

👍👍👍

Report
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Whew! [thumbup]

I was afraid Frederick County would make the national news again.

Report
eastmoonrabbit

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Common sense prevails.👍

Report
teadoffinfrederickcounty
teadoffinfrederickcounty

Absolutely phy!

Report
Fredginrickey

Congratulations TJ, wear it proudly

Report

