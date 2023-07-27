As Mandi Elassal walked into the bustling lobby of Frederick High School on Thursday morning, clad in a blue cap and gown, her parents and siblings pulled her into a group hug.
Elassal joined 27 other students from across Frederick County Public Schools, who graduated Thursday after completing requirements during the school system’s virtual summer session.
The students came from seven different high schools and from different walks of life.
Some, like Elassal, were graduating high school early, while others were graduating after their peers. But they all excitedly stood in a row in the Frederick High School auditorium on Thursday as they turned their tassels, getting ready to step into the next phases of their lives.
“I had to take on a lot of extra classes and stay after school a lot,” Elassal said about graduating a year early. “So it feels very good.”
She plans to major in psychology at Frederick Community College, she added.
During Thursday’s ceremony, Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education member Nancy Allen told graduates they’d reached a “benchmark” in their lives.
“You have already jumped over the hurdle of virtual attendance and have created a unique discipline,” she said. “Today marks a day of courage, change and accomplishment as you move forward into the workplace.”
Like Elassal, other students on Thursday also looked forward to their college plans.
Bella Carter, who graduated from Walkersville High School, said she’s headed to the University of Minnesota in the fall, where she’ll pursue a bachelor’s degree in sociology, then a master’s degree in teaching.
It was “kind of heartbreaking” for Carter when she found out she wouldn’t be able to graduate with her class last month, and instead would have to spend the four weeks of FCPS’ summer session finishing her graduation requirements.
But on Thursday morning, surrounded by a big group of friends and family members, Carter said she felt relief.
“It’s like a milestone and so that’s what I’m excited about,” she said. “It feels good seeing everyone get brought together for what felt like a disaster at the time, and now is a good moment.”
As graduates walked across the stage Thursday to receive diplomas, Angelo Arias, who graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, led the line.
Arias said he started school at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School when he was in 10th grade — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had a “rough time” with virtual classes and had to repeat a semester of 10th grade, he said. Thursday’s graduation, to him, was a reminder of how he caught up with his peers and how far he’s come.
“Knowing that I’m able to graduate in the same year as everyone else that’s my age, it feels great, like knowing that you overcame all those obstacles and made it to where you are right now,” Arias said.
