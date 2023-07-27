Virtual School Graduation
Students from across Frederick County Public Schools graduated Thursday morning from the system's virtual summer session at Frederick High School. Gov. Thomas Johnson High graduate Angelo Arias leads the graduates out of the auditorium at the conclusion of the ceremony.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

As Mandi Elassal walked into the bustling lobby of Frederick High School on Thursday morning, clad in a blue cap and gown, her parents and siblings pulled her into a group hug.

Elassal joined 27 other students from across Frederick County Public Schools, who graduated Thursday after completing requirements during the school system’s virtual summer session.

