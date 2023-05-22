When the first class of 2023 Frederick High School graduates paraded into Knott Arena at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg on Monday, the cheers from their families and friends swelled and filled the space.
And when the graduates all sat down, the crowd stomped their feet on the bleachers and cheered once more. The air vibrated with celebration and success.
This year's class, which had 381 graduates, celebrated a milestone of their academic career Monday morning.
The class of 2023 entered their first year of high school as bright-eyed freshmen, only to face a pandemic that derailed a normal high school experience.
Frederick High School senior T.J. Weaver graduated on Monday. During commencement at Mount St. Mary’s University, he wore a Native American stole to honor the culture of his Otoe-Missouria tribe.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson speaks to the class of 2023 Frederick High School graduates during commencement held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
Keily Orellana Lopez speaks to the class of 2023 Frederick High School graduates during commencement at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
Class President Aleena Hassen-Friess walks into Knott Arena during the 2023 Frederick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
Class Vice President Adam Bollinger speaks to his fellow graduates during the 2023 Frederick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
Class Vice President Adam Bollinger raises his arms during his speech to graduates at the 2023 Frederick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
Carly Shearer sings "Make It Shine" during the 2023 Frederick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
Reggie Snowden takes a selfie after receiving his diploma at the 2023 Frederick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
Angelin Dominguez-Soria has a big smile as she celebrates during the Frederick High School graduation on Monday at Mount St. Mary's University.
Class President Aleena Hassen-Friess waves a Frederick Cadets flag during the 2023 Frederick High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Monday morning.
