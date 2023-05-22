2023 FHS Graduation - hug
Angelin Dominguez-Soria has a big smile as she celebrates during the Frederick High School graduation on Monday at Mount St. Mary's University.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

When the first class of 2023 Frederick High School graduates paraded into Knott Arena at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg on Monday, the cheers from their families and friends swelled and filled the space. 

And when the graduates all sat down, the crowd stomped their feet on the bleachers and cheered once more. The air vibrated with celebration and success.

In Photos: 2023 Frederick High School Graduation