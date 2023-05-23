At the end of their fifth grade year, back in 2016, students from Myersville, Middletown and Wolfsville elementary schools gathered for a celebration called "friendship day."
The children would soon move together to Middletown Middle School, then on to Middletown High School.
That day, they came together for the first time. A fifth-grade Caroline Ranneberger stood on a picnic table, giving a speech to unite them all.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ranneberger addressed them all again. But on this day, she was standing on a stage, and they were all gathered together for the last time as high school students.
Scenes from the 2023 Middletown High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday afternoon.
Graduates Keller Knight, left and Nick Coleman walk into their 2023 Middletown High School graduation at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday afternoon.
Graduates Morgan Bruns, left, and Jessi Prescott walk into the 2023 Middletown High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday afternoon.
Graduate Jake Godlove introduces the staff and guests at the 2023 Middletown High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday afternoon.
The Middletown High School Class of 2023 graduated in a ceremony held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday afternoon.
The Middletown High School Class of 2023 graduated in a ceremony held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday afternoon.
In a sentimental ceremony at Mount St. Mary's University, 254 Middletown seniors bid farewell to their high school careers.
Student Keller Knight performed an original song for the audience, playing the piano and singing heartfelt lyrics into a microphone as parents in the audience dabbed at their eyes.
“From all that we’ve been through, we’re walking out brand new," Knight sang. "We tried our best, we passed the test, it’s time to take our bow."
Speakers from the school, the district and the Board of Education commended the students for persevering through a pandemic that disrupted a substantial part of their education.
For Kieran Hofgesang, pushing through virtual learning became a crash course in the importance of time management.
He matured over the four years he spent at Middletown, he said — a process that he attributes partly to the challenges associated with COVID-19.
He said he's excited to move on from high school and attend college in North Carolina. Still, Hofgesang said, he'll miss home.
As Isabella Centeno prepared for her walk across the stage, she struggled to articulate how she felt about the occasion.
"I don’t think I have the words to describe anything right now," she said, laughing.
Centeno spent a lot of time at the public library growing up. English is her second language, and reading helped her practice, she said.
She gravitated toward the shelves of historical fiction books back then. Now, she's preparing to study history at Frederick Community College.
"Enjoy your high school years, because they fly by," she said when asked if she had any advice for her classmates. "I know everyone says that, but they really do."
When graduation arrived, bright flashes of orange sailed overhead in the Mount's Knott Arena as the students tossed their caps in celebration.
As he prepared to close out a chapter of his life, Hofgesang described his feelings with one word: uncertain.
"It’s just a different feeling, because I’m going to something completely new," he said.
Taylor Atherton, who — along with Ranneberger — delivered a student address, told her classmates to embrace the unknown.
“I can’t predict how your stories will go," Atherton said. "I am choosing to have an open mind with a positive outlook, and I encourage you all to do the same."
