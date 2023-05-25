Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Signs with the pictures and names of the 14 graduating seniors of the New Life Christian School lined the driveway to the school's campus outside Frederick for the school's commencement Thursday night.
Inside one of the school's buildings, the graduates gathered in a classroom and adjusted their mortarboards. They shared a few final conversations and jokes before they walked across the stage in the gymnasium.
The finality of graduation hadn't hit Lexi Standford, who has attended the school since she was in kindergarten.
When you think of it as 13 years, it seems like a long time, but it also went by fast, she said.
“All my life that I've been here, it's over,” she said.
She plans on spending as much time as she can with friends over the summer before she heads to Grove City College in Pennsylvania. There, she'll play volleyball and plans to major in communications and minor in marketing.
Diana Smith is another of the class's three members who attended New Life for her entire school career.
It will be weird not coming to the campus every day, she said.
The small group of seniors have their own friends, but they also hang out outside of school, she said.
Smith plans to go to Frederick Community College for a year before transferring to a four-year school, where she wants to major in fashion merchandising.
She wants to stay in touch with the friends she's made in high school.
“I have those people that I can always count on because they're always been there for me,” she said.
Having a small class lets students get to know and interact with everyone, said Phoebe Fulks, the class's salutatorian, who also had attended the school since kindergarten.
“I'm not just graduating from high school. I'm graduating from being here,” Fulks said.
She plans to attend Liberty University and is deciding on a major.
Jacob Brunk was a relative newcomer to the school compared to Standford, Smith, and Fulks, having attended since fourth grade.
He hopes to become a professional firefighter in Montgomery County.
It will be odd not seeing everyone from school every day, he said.
Brunk said he likes the smaller school because it gave him a chance to get to know everyone, including many teachers.
Jazmine de la Barra, the class's valedictorian, has been at the school since sixth grade.
At times, she would have liked to have gone to a bigger school, but she also liked the intimacy of a smaller class, she said.
Members of the senior class definitely rely on each other a lot, de la Barra said.
She said her favorite class was probably biology. She will attend Towson University and plans to go into nursing.
The class has overcome obstacles, both educational and otherwise, Pastor Abe Pfeifer, the school's superintendent, told the graduates once they had gathered in the gymnasium with their friends and family.
He challenged them to continue to overcome obstacles they face as they move through life.
“Overcoming is about more than just surviving," Pfeifer said. "Overcoming is about making a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.