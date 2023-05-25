New Life Graduation
New Life Christian School student William Kissner pumps his first after receiving his diploma Thursday evening.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Signs with the pictures and names of the 14 graduating seniors of the New Life Christian School lined the driveway to the school's campus outside Frederick for the school's commencement Thursday night.

Inside one of the school's buildings, the graduates gathered in a classroom and adjusted their mortarboards. They shared a few final conversations and jokes before they walked across the stage in the gymnasium.

In Photos: New Life Christian School Class of 2023 Graduation

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

